Nihon University student falls to his death; autopsy finds cannabis in system

A Nihon University student died after falling from the rooftop of a building in Tokyo, with an autopsy finding traces of cannabis in his urine, investigative sources said Monday.

The 20-year-old, a member of the school's dance club, was found after a passerby notified police of a person lying on the ground near the building on Saturday morning, according to the sources.

He had been attending a drinking party put on by the club at a rental space in the building in the capital's Ueno district on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department questioned several dozen students who were at the party and administered urine tests, but none is believed to have taken drugs.

The university has been embroiled in a string of scandals in recent years. Its American football team disbanded earlier this year in the wake of a drug scandal that resulted in some members being arrested.

