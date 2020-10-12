Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Niigata Prefecture heightens bear alert after woman dies from attack

NIIGATA

The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month.

Takako Saito, a 73-year-old resident of Sekikawa village, some 250 kilometers north of Tokyo, died Sunday -- the first death resulting from a bear attack in the prefecture since October 2001 -- after being found by a neighbor lying unconscious and bleeding heavily from her head and face on her property on Oct 1.

Local officials and police will increase patrols while urging residents to be extra vigilant by handing out fliers with recommendations about bear safety.

As of Sunday, Saito was among nine people attacked since April in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, according to prefectural government officials.

The prefecture is home to a population of Asian black bears and has received more than 700 reports from locals who spotted the animals or traces of their presence between April and September, officials added, a record number.

Worse than normal availability of wild tree nuts, particularly beech nuts, that make up a large part of the bears' diet in the mountains is believed to be why they are venturing closer to areas inhabited by humans in search of food ahead of their winter hibernation, experts say.

Also behind the recent trend of increased encounters with bears is that villages in or near bear habitats are becoming increasingly depopulated due to the aging of the communities, said bear authority Hideo Miguchi, a Niigata University professor.

Niigata Prefecture also notes that more and more people are encroaching into bear habitat when hiking or mushroom picking, increasing the number of interactions and sightings in the spring to fall seasons.

The latest warning by the Niigata prefectural government was an upgrade of its first bear alert issued on Oct. 1 under the warning system launched the same day.

On Sunday, two women, both in their 70s, suffered injuries from bear attacks around 6 a.m. in the city of Minamiuonuma and were taken to hospital. One had her arm scratched when she was working in a field and the other was pushed over while on a walk nearby.

"We will continue to issue strong warnings against bears so as to prevent injuries," said Makoto Kambe, who heads the prefecture's center to address damage caused by wildlife.

