Nike ad addresses bullying and racism in Japan; riles up debate online

Ever since their 1988 “Just Do It” ad, sports brand Nike has become known for producing commercials that spark a conversation and leave a lasting impression on viewers.
Last year, they got the conversation going around all the annoying questions tennis star Naomi Osaka has to deal with surrounding her ethnicity, and now they’re back to tackle another tough subject: the experience of young foreign residents in Japan.
The new commercial is called “Ugokashitsuzukeru. Jibun wo. Shorai wo. The future Isn’t Waiting“, with the Japanese part translating to “Keep Moving. Yourself. The future.” Featuring stories based on “the real-life experience of athletes”, this clip shows three soccer girls from different backgrounds in Japan — one is Japanese, one is Korean, and one is, like Osaka, mixed race, with a Black father and Japanese mother — and reveals how they “overcome their daily struggles and conflicts to move their future through sports.”
The commercial has English subtitles available, so click the white gear button next to the CC in the bottom right corner to turn them on, and take a look at the clip below.
The two-minute video is a moving look at what it can be like to be a young girl into soccer in Japan. The Japanese girl is bullied at school and struggles to meet her parents’ expectations to excel at schoolwork, with her questioning, “Am I good enough?”
On the other hand, the Black Japanese girl struggles to blend in, wondering “Am I normal enough?” as her Japanese classmates stare at her for looking different and touch her hair in the girls’ bathroom.
She can be seen watching a video of Osaka on her phone, and one of the comments that’s often directed at the tennis player, “So are you American or Japanese?” appears to hit home for her as well.
The Korean girl, who’s a transfer student in Japan, can be seen scrolling through information on her phone that discusses the “zainichi problem”, with “zainichi” meaning “foreign resident in Japan” and often used to refer to Koreans. Japanese-Korean relations can be tense and often hostile, and this girl gets stared at menacingly on the street and wonders if she should stand out a little less and get people to like her.
In the end, though, all three girls, who experienced all of these insecurities and feared that “Maybe I just have to deal with it“, eventually come to the realisation that no, they don’t have to just deal with it. They don’t have to wait until one day for things to change and get better — they will make it happen, by proudly doing what they love to do, and proudly loving their ethnicity and who they are as well.
▼ Nike reminds us that sport brings people from all sorts of backgrounds together.
The commercial brings to light the problem of bullying in Japan, and Nike’s handling of the issue drew many Japanese supporters on social media.
“This is amazing. I feel like I’ve never seen a commercial that cuts into the issue of living in Japan and minorities in Japanese advertising.”
“Thank you so much. Please continue to send important messages like this.”
“I’m so impressed by Nike. Thank you!”
“This made me cry. It would be wonderful if we could stop young people having thoughts like this.”
“So good – I’m always buying Nike because of ads like this!”
However, on the other side of the fence, a large number of Japanese took offense to the ad, saying:
“Is Japan really such a country full of discrimination? It feels like you’re creating a false impression of Japan.”
“You’re crossing the line and making Japanese people look foolish.”
“I feel this depicts Japanese as being extremely inhumane.”
“It’s not just Japan – discrimination exists in other countries too.”
“There’s no bullying in Japan!”
“I won’t buy Nike ever again!”
The video ruffled so many feathers with right-wingers in Japan that the video actually received more dislikes than likes, with 18,000 dislikes and 17,000 likes as of this writing. The comments on the YouTube video itself were also filled with hateful, racist remarks and comments from people who appear to be blind to bullying as a problem here, despite the fact that you can buy bully insurance for your children in Japan.
All the dislikes and negative comments on the video actually suggest that Nike has hit a nerve, with some commenters saying this just proves how necessary an ad like this is in today’s society. The more we expose the Japanese public to stories of bullying and racism, the more they’ll be able to recognize it and stop it, so when Japanese comedians joke about Naomi Osaka’s complexion being “too sunburned” or a Japanese company whitewashes the tennis star for their commercials, people will be able to realize what’s happening and call them out for it.
Addressing problems like bullying and racism in Japan isn’t a slur on the country — it’s a gentle prod towards improving society for everyone, so that one day, when another Japanese girl like Naomi Osaka makes it big on the world stage, people can accept her for who she is, instead of continually asking her about her love of katsudon.
Sources: YouTube/Nike Japan via Jin, Hachima Kiko
P. Smith
A very salient ad for Japan. Remember: Just because we are pointing out an aspect of jaoanese society that is in desperate need of improvement, it does not mean we are bashing Japan, don’t like Japan, or trying to make Japan look bad.
zichi
If it encourages and helps young people talk about and discuss bullying and racism then it works for me. No society is free of bullying or racism. Even though the total numbers of non Japanese are small compared to the national population Japan is to some degree multi racial.
Because of bullying too many young people every year take their own lives.
Do the hustle
Racism and bullying in Japan? I find that hard to believe, NOT! A spade is a spade! Suck it up Japan! The truth can be a very bitter pill to swallow.
Randy Johnson
Japan has always had an extreme denial of racism within its borders.
But good, the truth is getting out there little by little.
Randy Johnson
Case in point per my above comment.
kurisupisu
Surely, it is time for the Japanese to wake up and take a harder look at their own country.One thing is the high number of suicides amongst the young and the lack of confidence that many young people have....
Asiaman7
43,000 dislikes as of this morning. Very disappointing.
Takara
difference between Japan and other countries is that despite of existence of rasism and discrimination and bully over the globe. In Japan it's hard to adress it.
people here want to hear only about wonderful, fabulous Japan. Not about the problems that could be fixed.
example: kids are allowed calling foreigner teachers by names, they are being told that they should ignore it. But is ok to call japanese teacher by names no? So why it's ok to do it with foreigner. Ignore it? No way. It's just setting wrong example and sending bad message. Your reputation as a "teacher" will drop to "funny gaijin"
Leperdriel
I usually don't like the Nike bravado, but this ad touches on issues that need to be addressed in Japan. Good on them, for once
Burning Bush
Who died and made Nike a human rights NGO?
I thought they were a shoe brand.
zichi
Japanese people never experience racism within the country so they don't know how hurtful it can be. Education starts in schools. I have personally experienced very little racism during my 30 years living here but there have been a few hurtful moments. But many people do experience racism.
philly1
Yes. Sadly it is full of such discrimination. No. It' isn't a false impression. Rather it's a point of view that the Japanese don't wish to comprehend. It doesn't fit the Four Seasons Land of the Rising Sun with Uber Cool Technology and Always Polite People narrative.
Graham DeShazo
As the father of 2 bi-racial daughters (to be fair, I’m white so i realize my girls got off comparatively easy) this really hit home.
Monty
During my long life here in Japan, I didnt feel any racism towards me.
Sometimes At work, I face a kind of ... hmmm... how to say that, kind of strange behaviour towards me, because I am a foreigner.
But it is not racism. It is more a kind of bullying. And this kind of bullying grows up from jealousy and frustration at work. And the japanese people thinks a foreigner is an easy victim to release their stress and frustration. Especially at work or at school.
But immediately when it starts, I fight back! And I always ask them, is that because I am foreigner? And at once, the situation is back to peace again. If you confront them directly with racism, they immediately stop.
But for young kids in junior high, or high school, it is very difficult. The teachers have the responsibility to stop racism and bullying at school. But unfortunately they always close their eyes.
I really support what Nike is doing here, and I hope this will open some eyes of some racists. Not only in Japan, but all over the world.
Bernard Marx
You’re not actually a teacher though. You don’t have the license. And the kids know it.
Jijitsu
“Is Japan really such a country full of discrimination? It feels like you’re creating a false impression of Japan.”
Yes Japan, there is....
I changed my kid's sports club because all of the other kids used to gang up..never talk to my child, and used words like "kirai da.." whenever they had to team up.
The coach frequently and vocally made people of my nation one team and all the Japanese kids another team..and never appreciated my child even when the job was well done...
When I relate these experiences to friends in my country, they are all very surprised.... Because they look at the tourist propaganda showing Omotenashi...
Takara
bernard marx
i actually do...
i used to work at japanese ninka hoikuen. There you need japanese teaching license. I have one.
also you don't introduce yourself as: hey kids, I am teacher without licence. if you do Japanese parents will want get you fired.
MilesTeg
There’s always denial and resistance when reality and the truth comes from outside Japan: whaling, WWII, education system, etc. So Japan isn’t that different from China is it. The truth is the truth.