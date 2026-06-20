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Japanese ninja certification exam attracts 131 candidates from Japan and abroad

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By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On 14 June, 131 aspiring modern-day ninjas descended on Koka City in Shiga Prefecture to test their ninja prowess by taking a special ninja certification test. Known as the Koka-ryu Ninja Certification, with “Koka-ryu” meaning “Koka School”, the exam is divided into three levels – beginner, intermediate, and advanced – and includes written questions as well as marks for shuriken throwing and ninja attire.

For the 18th iteration of the exam this year, participants came from across Japan and even overseas, including Singapore and Hong Kong. With ages ranging from 9 to 76, there were 93 beginner-level candidates, 28 intermediate, and 10 advanced candidates, all of whom diligently worked through each stage of the test.

While all three test levels consist of a written exam, beginner-level test takers were given extra points for wearing a ninja costume, and also took a shuriken-throwing test.

▼ Some of the day’s activities can be seen in this report.

Intermediate candidates faced a more advanced written test, requiring a deeper understanding of Koka ninja history and traditions, and for the advanced level, participants submitted a separate written report in addition to taking the exam. As the Koka Ninja Research Association who runs the test hasn’t revealed details of the submission method, we have to assume that it didn’t involve an actual ninja scroll.

When asked what prompted them to take the exam, many attendees expressed a long-held interest in ninja culture and Koka itself, which is revered by enthusiasts for being the birthplace of ninjutsu. The Koga clan who lived in the area over 500 years ago were known for their elite shadow warrior skills, and it’s a culture that the Koka Ninja Research Association aims to keep alive by holding the test every year.

Judging by the test results, with the pass rate for beginners being 90 percent, intermediate 70 percent, and advanced 55 percent, it’s a culture that is steadily being kept alive, and if Japan ever needs to call on a team of modern-day shadow warriors, they now have a pool of people to pick from.

Sources: TBS, NHK, Chunichi, @Press via Yahoo! News Japan

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese ninja proficiency test to be held in Tokyo

-- Mie University to add “ninja section” on entrance exams

-- Scientific study from Japan proves ninja hand gestures sharpen the mind and reduce stress

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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