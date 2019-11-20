Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ninja house in northeastern Japan faces risk of demolition

0 Comments
AOMORI

A historic house supposedly used as a ninja base hundreds of years ago in northeastern Japan faces risk of demolition as its owners are seeking to sell the property due to high maintenance costs, leaving its fate up to the possible buyer.

The new owner of the one-story house, which sits in a narrow alley near the Hirosaki city hall in Aomori Prefecture, will not be obligated to preserve the property.

The house was built in the late Edo Era (1603-1868) and served as a station for the "Hayamichi-no-mono" ninja troop in the Hirosaki Domain, according to Shigeto Kiyokawa, a professor at Aomori University who also assumes an advisory role for its "ninja club."

In a tour of the residence held in late September, around 20 participants were able to get a feel of the real existence of ninjas, as they entered into a hidden compartment behind a wall used for eavesdropping, and walked on floors intentionally designed to make chirping sounds to alert residents of intruders.

Hideaki Aida, 83, and his wife, who have maintained the residence for the past 30 years, decided to sell the property due to high tax costs and the time-consuming snow clearing required during winter.

Although Kiyokawa requested that the city preserve the ninja house as a national cultural property, he was met with reluctance on the grounds the building had undergone remodeling, among other reasons.

"It's a valuable building which ninjas actually used as a base for their activities. I want to see if there's any way I can get the word out and make use of it," said Kiyokawa.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Families

7 Of The Best (Kid-Approved) Birthday Parties In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon