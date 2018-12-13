Ninjas 'sneak' into Abe's office to ask for tourism promotion

Ninja-clad petitioners "sneaked" into the office of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday to ask for tourism promotion by using ninja culture as a magnet in the run-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"Even though you're all wearing such bright colors, you were still able to slip through the tight security (of the office)," Abe told female lawmakers who were clad in pink and purple ninja outfits, provoking laughter.
The nine petitioners -- four parliamentarians and five members of the Japan Ninja Council, a body honoring the ancient mercenaries -- handed requests to Abe written in two handscrolls.
"Many people abroad know ninja. We will utilize and disseminate the ninja culture," the prime minister said.
Ninja employed covert techniques called ninjutsu and were involved in such missions as espionage, sabotage and assassination, before gradually diminishing in Japan's Edo Period (1603-1868). They are popular abroad through media such as animation, manga, games and movies.
Mie Gov Eikei Suzuki, who heads the council, asked Abe to help arrange for having ninjas demonstrate shuriken throwing stars during the opening or closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The Mie city of Iga in western Japan is home to one of the two most famous ninja clans, along with neighboring Koka in Shiga Prefecture.
The petitioners also proposed setting up venues to introduce ninja to foreign visitors during the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics.
The lawmakers were from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ninja-promoting group led by veteran House of Representatives member Keiji Furuya.© KYODO
45 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Surprised "Super Mario" didn't make a showing!
thepersoniamnow
Obviously Abe has a sense of humor.
Just not a very good one.
Jeff Huffman
"(n)inja culture"? Assassinating people in the dead of night to promote tourism?
sensei258
although sneaked is proper British English, "snuck" has become an acceptable alternative
Jeff Huffman
And doesn't that hand gesture represent a certain "comic" action?
extanker
Haha now I can't unsee it!
stepoutsidethebox
Sorry, but I find this recent ninja stuff a bit cheesy. Japan has more than enough accurate and traditional culture to promote tourism. Besides it was my understanding ninjas were more spies than anything else. And their main dress was normal clothes in order to blend into the population. I know this is coming off as sour... but there are places in Japan that still make soy sauce with 750 year old methods... Why try to promote some made up cartoon version of a piece of Japanese culture.
sensei258
@ jeff - LOL, a comic action that my grandkids used to do when they were smaller..."surprise!"
Ganbare Japan!
Funny story! Great to see PM Abe's sense of humor! Foreign tourists love the unique Samurai and also Ninja culture in Japan, many tourist groups now enjoy historical recreations of them. If this promotion boosts tourism even more, it's a win-win.
jcapan
I've always felt the same way. I think it's fine for kids or families but adults who are into ninja-tourism!? I've been to Iga and the surrounding area numerous times and always find plenty of other things to do. But I suppose they have to stand out from the pack somehow, and this region is a bit distant from Ise, Mie's main draw. Plus, they're right in the shadow of Nara and Kyoto, which obviously skim off the overwhelming majority of tourists.
Alfie Noakes
It's cheesy beyond words. It's also what happens when your tourist industry is dictated by octogenarian nationalists who think they know what "foreigners" ought to get.
Strangerland
Because people like it. I do - they're fun. And they are Japanese. It's not like they don't also promote these other things. What's wrong with doing both?
Bintaro
I guess the economy, North Korea and China "threats", etc... are not such big problems if lawmakers have time to do cosplay.
plasticmonkey
Only if these ninja are employed by Yasushi Akimoto or Johnny's.
Aly Rustom
I agree. What these people are promoting is not ninja culture but cosplay. If they were interested in promoting real ninja culture they could design trips to historically significant ninja sites and hold seminars regarding the historical truth of the ninja and who they really were.
Here is a list of some of the really important historical sites connected to the ninja in Mie
https://www.iganinja.jp/en/place/index.html
I feel exactly the same way as I try to go to Iga at least once a year. The ninja festival is great family fun, but hardly appropriate for a group of adult tourists..
extanker
Some of you take things way too seriously.
Cricky
Pantomime, as the ring master of pantomime it's fitting his office is the background for this circus.
papigiulio
Ugh, cringe worthy. I've been to Iga I think, it was okay. Indeed more fun for kids but I liked the ninja star throwing. Missed everything of course
kohakuebisu
That's a valid and an interesting point. My counterpoint is that lots of other countries have hammed-up versions of their own cultures. In the UK, that might be Robin Hood or knights in armour or pirates. Lots of Japanese people visit the Lake District, but more for Peter Rabbit than for the scenery. There are several historic sites around the UK than get more visitors for being locations in movies than for their historic interest. Alnwick Castle for Harry Potter, for example.
It annoys me a bit that the Japanese tourist people buy into Nihonjinron and assume that Japanese culture is absolutely fascinating to absolutely everyone. Lots of people come to Japan to ski now, and most of them spend very little time in contact with official Japanese culture. Since there are lots of mountains, Japan has very good hiking and road cycling too. You can have a great cycling holiday in Japan without any particular effort to visit official cultural sites. Anyone going to the effort of shipping a bike to Japan would be wise to ride it, not to park it and spend half the day looking at pottery.
Goodlucktoyou
I think there are only two women lawmakers.
if they were real ninja, we can have a snap election and the return of Aso.
8T
This are the funniest looking Ninjas I have ever seen.
Vernie Jefferies
It does look like this group of ninjas mastered the art of Kancho.
Joeintokyo
I'm seriously looking forward to witnessing all this nonsense at the Olympics--laughs/cringes-o-plenty.
gogogo
I like it and cringe at the same time.
DaDude
Go to Iga just to do other things? It is an extremely boring city that is no different than any other city in Japan. I have been to the Ninja area which was ok for a one time visit but I only stop in Iga for a toilet break on the way to Nagoya or elsewhere in Mie.
Schopenhauer
I thought they visited Abe to appeal that Japan needs to have a good intelligence agency to survive in the uncertain ages. It is a weak point of Japan.
Fouxdefa
But the fans exist, they walk among us! They are the types who buy the sword-shaped umbrellas and stick them over their shoulder in their backpacks. In general I do think the fandom and even pop-culture fandom is aging, being replaced with sheer Instagram-ability.
Iga is fun though, took kids there and after the "trick house" yashiki demonstraion, little guy insisted on clinging to my hand through through all the rest of the facility, constantly worried ninjas could pop out of anywhere to get him! Out of the ceiling? Up from the floor? No place was safe haha! He brightened up at the shuriken show though, and wanted to make origami shuriken on the ride home. Fun memory.
jcapan
Did I say I go to Iga "just to do other things"? Did I not mention "and the surrounding area"? It's a charming area. I have good friends who live nearby in Nabari. And most of the people I hang out with would much prefer that area to Nagoya. To each his own--which, of course, is not what the internet is about.
Nasubi
Well the Japanese love cartoony stuff like that, and people know to expect cartoony stuff from Japan.
This doesn't really add to the culture or tradition of a country, but I guess they have to pretend in order to sell it
Aly Rustom
Which ninja area are you talking about? There are several.
Absolutely.
Actually, Nabari is a part of Iga province. They were separated in the 1950s. But historically, Nabari and Iga are one and the same, and I use the name Iga when refering to Nabari.
Absolutely. I went once to Nagoya and hated it. Some of the coldest and unfriendly people I ever met. At least that was my experience. I love Iga and go there once a year if not twice. And the Mie people..especially Iga people, are SO friendly and warm.
Of course. One of my best friends in Japan just LOVES Kyoto. She's been there over 10 times. I've been there a few times and hated every moment of it. My least favorite place in Japan. What can I say? I hate touristy places and big cities. Maybe because I lived in them most of my life. If I was going to live in Japan permanently, Iga is exactly where I would buy a home. Love Iga
Ricky Kaminski13
Revenge of the Ninja , starring Sho Kosugi is probably one of the greatest films of all time. Who else’s single goal in life as a kid was to become Ninja? ;) It’s a worthy theme to promote Japan, even though they representatives don’t look too Nina like! Agree, better than Mario.
klausdorth
Did they teach him how to disappear???
Now that would be a very good lesson!
Toasted Heretic
Hilaaaarious. He's here all week, folks!
Toasted Heretic
Yes indeed! Japan is great for both cycling and pottery, which suits, as I like both. I love the bikes with the eco/assist gizmo - very useful for those of us not quite able for all the uphill jaunts as we used to be!
Cricky
The Olympics opening ceremony will be absolutely hilarious. It has everything Mario, Ninjas who hopefully can been seen. School girls miming while not being paid. It's so funny, what's next? I would suggest a line up of CEOs receiving gold medals for not being arrested followed by a precession of politicians who should be arrested. In tights.
Jimi
yep, nearly every aspect of japanese society is dictated by octogenerian nationalists... and everyone goes along with all the nonsense..
Brian Wheway
"Even though you're all wearing such bright colours, you were still able to slip through the tight security (of the office)," I hope the security were joking, if not Abe you need to look at your security measures a bit more.
Kenji Fujimori
To bad the Shinobi black magic could not take away the 10% GST tax coming next year..
Noddy
There is a detailed history of the Ninja in Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ninja
thepersoniamnow
Hey for all those who think its cheesy and stupid (raises hands), its working! Japan is having record tourism and the ninja thing is actually working too.
”The work of nationalists...”
Cmon Alfie, have some substance behind your bashing.
expat
They really need to tighten up security...
thepersoniamnow
Brian Wheway
LOL dude! Your the only person on earth who took Abe’s lame joke literally.
Im dying here...
Akie
"Ninja employed covert techniques called ninjutsu and were involved in such missions as espionage, sabotage and assassination, ..."
Obviously, Abe enjoys it.
Fendy
Goes to show that anyone can be a ninja if you dress up as one.
macv
nice to know about level of Japan security of its PM