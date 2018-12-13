Ninjas 'sneak' into Abe's office to ask for tourism promotion

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses with ninja-clad visitors pose at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Ninja-clad petitioners "sneaked" into the office of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday to ask for tourism promotion by using ninja culture as a magnet in the run-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Even though you're all wearing such bright colors, you were still able to slip through the tight security (of the office)," Abe told female lawmakers who were clad in pink and purple ninja outfits, provoking laughter.

The nine petitioners -- four parliamentarians and five members of the Japan Ninja Council, a body honoring the ancient mercenaries -- handed requests to Abe written in two handscrolls.

"Many people abroad know ninja. We will utilize and disseminate the ninja culture," the prime minister said.

Ninja employed covert techniques called ninjutsu and were involved in such missions as espionage, sabotage and assassination, before gradually diminishing in Japan's Edo Period (1603-1868). They are popular abroad through media such as animation, manga, games and movies.

Mie Gov Eikei Suzuki, who heads the council, asked Abe to help arrange for having ninjas demonstrate shuriken throwing stars during the opening or closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Mie city of Iga in western Japan is home to one of the two most famous ninja clans, along with neighboring Koka in Shiga Prefecture.

The petitioners also proposed setting up venues to introduce ninja to foreign visitors during the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics.

The lawmakers were from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ninja-promoting group led by veteran House of Representatives member Keiji Furuya.

