Nintendo Japan officially provides spousal benefits to same-sex partnerships

By SoraNews24

It’s been slow moving, but bit-by-bit regions of Japan have been moving to recognize same-sex marriages here and there. However, there is still a lot of progress needed in that area, so much so that corporations have begun taking the initiative and allowing their employees to enjoy the same benefits as conventionally married couples regardless of their own sexual orientation or gender identity.

The latest major company to do so has been video game legend Nintendo Japan, which recently updated its website to include a number of changes under the banner of Corporate Social Responsibility or CSR.

All of these changes have been laid out in detail on Nintendo’s CSR website in Japanese and English, but the one that has gotten the most attention was the announcement of their Partnership System. This system went into effect in March last year but was only recently announced publicly, and ensures that any two people in a common-law partnership regardless of their sex or gender and regardless of whether or not they are legally recognized as “married” by the government, will be treated the same as far as company policy and benefits are concerned.

Reaction to the news was well received by Japanese netizens who felt that even though Nintendo is only one organization, a company with its influence has the potential to make similar policies spread.

“Does this mean they’ll bring same-sex marriage to Tomodachi Collection?”

“If the company changes their mindset, then it will be reflected in their games, which will influence the world over time.”

“That’s fantastic! Large companies like that often have extensive benefits for families.”

“Wonderful! I hope this spreads.”

“I’m really happy about this. Japan is moving in the right direction.”

“Opposition to same-sex marriage is irrational anyway.”

“I feel like Mario is on my side now.”

In addition to recognizing a wider range of family structures, Nintendo’s CSR policy also vows to respect people’s privacy should they choose not disclose such matters in the workplace. Other points on Nintendo’s CSR agenda include sourcing materials from places that adhere to both environmental and human rights standards.

Hopefully, these steps will help people enjoy Yakiniku Simulator even more, knowing they’re virtually cooking meat on a machine that respects all people’s rights and freedoms.

Sources: Nintendo CSR, Denfamico Gamer, Twitter

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Kirin beer company toasts same-sex marriages for its employees

-- Same-sex couples to be recognized in Sapporo, Japanese city with population of around two million

-- Two Tokyo wards issue Japan’s first ever same-sex partnership certificates

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2022/07/15/nintendo-japan-officially-provides-spousal-benefits-to-same-sex-partnerships/

© SoraNews24