 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police rescue personnel search for missing people in debris washed away from flooding along the Tsukada river following heavy rain in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. Image: AFP/File
national

9th body recovered in flood-hit Ishikawa Prefecture region

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rescuers on Wednesday recovered the body of a ninth victim of severe floods which battered parts of Ishikawa Prefecture last week, local media said.

A woman's body was found near a river in Wajima city, reports said, where some 50 centimeters of rain fell in 48 hours to Sunday evening -- a local record and more than double the usual precipitation for this time of the year.

Regional police and government officials could not immediately confirm the report by broadcaster NHK, having previously confirmed eight deaths from the flooding.

Some 367 residents in 46 communities remained isolated because of landslides and other obstacles, according to the Ishikawa prefecture government.

Emergency shelters housed more than 600 people on Tuesday.

The floods came as the area makes a fragile recovery from a magnitude-7.5 earthquake on New Year's Day, which toppled buildings, triggered tsunami waves and sparked a major fire.

Japan is prone to natural disasters and routinely faces serious flooding and landslide damages.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog