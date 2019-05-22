Newsletter Signup Register / Login
No gender bias in pass rate for Tokyo Medical University exam after scandal

TOKYO

Tokyo Medical University, which previously manipulated exam results to curb female enrollment, said Tuesday it had accepted almost equal percentages of candidates from both genders for the academic year starting April.

The acceptance rate for male applicants in the university's School of Medicine stood at 19.8 percent, or 153 out of 771, while that for females was 20.2 percent, or 95 out of 470. The total number of examinees plunged to a third of the level in the previous year.

The university admitted last August that it had been deducting points from exam scores for over 10 years to curb the enrollment of women, as well as men who had failed the exam previously.

The school said the exam rigging was aimed at securing doctors who can work long term, as women doctors tend to resign or take leave after getting married or giving birth.

The medical school was also reluctant to accept male applicants who had failed previously because they were more likely to fail the national exam for medical practitioners, which would hurt the university's reputation.

Among applicants aged 21 and above, many of whom were believed to have been rejected by the university previously, the number of successful candidates increased to 28 from 17 last year.

The university said last December it would accept 44 of the applicants who were rejected in 2017 and 2018 due to its rigid admissions process but still hoped to enter the school in the upcoming academic year, but only 24 of them ended up enrolling.

Including them, a total of 124 new students -- 77 male and 47 female -- actually entered the university this spring.

Earlier this month, the university sent letters regarding compensation to those affected by the rigged admissions process.

According to recipients of the letters, the amount of compensation offered varied from 100,000 yen ($907) to 3 million yen, but all the offers fell below requested amounts.

