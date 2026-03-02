No prefectures ready to accept soil from Fukushima accident cleanup: survey

Photo taken on Feb 9 shows a facility in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, for temporarily storing soil and other waste from decontamination work following the March 2011 nuclear disaster.

None of Japan's prefectural governors said they are willing to accept soil collected in decontamination work near the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex without further safety information and support from the central government, according to a Kyodo News survey.

A search for final disposal sites for 14 million cubic meters of removed soil and other waste in Fukushima after the March 2011 nuclear disaster is a key part of the government's reconstruction efforts in the eastern Japan prefecture.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, suffered fuel meltdowns at three of its nuclear reactors, releasing radiation into the atmosphere. Cleanup work in nearby areas led to the accumulation of contaminated soil.

The government plans to start selecting candidates for soil disposal sites around 2030. The soil waste currently at an interim storage facility near the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant must be moved outside of the prefecture by March 2045 by law.

In the survey conducted from January to February among all 47 prefectural governors except Fukushima's, 24 said they are not prepared to consider hosting disposal sites due to insufficient information from the central government, while six, including the governors of Yamanashi and Okinawa, said they have no intention of accepting the soil, some citing environmental concerns.

There were 16 governors, including Tokyo's, who did not provide responses. Among them, Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai said he has "yet to receive sufficient information from the government," while Hiroshima Gov. Mika Yokota said more needs to be done to win public trust before a disposal site can be built in her prefecture.

