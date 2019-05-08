Newsletter Signup Register / Login
No technical problems found in car involved in fatal crash in Tokyo

3 Comments
TOKYO

No abnormalities were found in the accelerator or brake pedals of a car involved in a fatal crash last month in a major Tokyo district, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Although the driver Kozo Iizuka, 87, claimed the gas pedal became stuck as he drove through the capital's busy Ikebukuro district, police believe he most likely hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The crash, which occurred around noon on April 19, killed a three-year-old girl and her mother after Iizuka's car hurtled for about 150 meters, striking a guardrail, plowing through crossings and hitting a garbage truck.

The accident also injured eight others. The police conducted a vehicle inspection at the end of April with Iizuka's family present, using the same model and year as his car, the sources said.

They said parts of his car were transferred to the test model, as it was too damaged for testing.

Iizuka, a former senior government official, and his wife in her 80s sustained broken bones.

The police have said they will question him after he has recovered from his injuries.

3 Comments
So another case of not being able to admit fault, too much pride as ever!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now let's see how justice goes here. If the guy was in his 40's or 50's, he would be facing a rather lengthy prison term, possibly 10 years or more, depending upon the prosecutors. BUT will they do the same with this guy, where a 10 or maybe even 5 year term, could be a life sentence?

This is a problem that the entire justice system here is facing on a daily basis. Is justice being served by putting this guy away for the same amount of time if he were 20 or 30 years younger? Does he get away with killing someone because of his advanced age?

No easy answers here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Yes officer, the gas pedal was stuck. But that's because I kept pressing on it."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think the maximum sentence for vehicular death is five years.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He's too old, no matter how guilty he is he's not going to be put in jail. He'll get a suspended sentence and then he'll have to pay a crud load of money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

