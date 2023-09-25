Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No tritium found in fish one month after Fukushima water release

0 Comments
TOKYO

No detectable amount of tritium has been found in fish samples taken from waters near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where the discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea began a month ago, the Japanese government said Monday.

Tritium was not detected in the latest sample of two olive flounders caught Sunday, the Fisheries Agency said on its website. The agency has provided almost daily updates since the start of the water release, in a bid to dispel harmful rumors both domestically and internationally about its environmental impact.

The results of the first collected samples were published on Aug. 9, before the discharge of treated water from the complex commenced on Aug. 24. The water had been used to cool melted nuclear fuel at the plant but has undergone a treatment process that removes most radionuclides except tritium.

The remaining tritium is then diluted to one-40th of the concentration permitted under Japanese safety standards before being released into the Pacific Ocean via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer from the seaside plant, which was wrecked by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Samples of local fish have been collected at two points within a 5-km radius of the discharge outlet, except during rough weather conditions, with the agency announcing its analysis results on an almost daily basis since Aug. 26.

No tritium was detected in 64 fish, which included flounder and six other species, collected since Aug. 8.

The results are currently available in both Japanese and English, but it remains to be decided whether the agency will change the frequency of its updates or provide them in other languages, such as Chinese.

The agency plans to examine approximately 180 samples by the end of March 2024, with the collection points expected to remain unchanged.

"Due to growing momentum for supporting Fukushima following China's ban on Japanese seafood imports, there appears to have been no significant reputational damage domestically," an agency official said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Predictable and expected news.

But no amount of testing will satisfy the non-science mob. They'll keep following the political outrage.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No tritium found in fish one month after Fukushima water release

Did another radionuclide subject for checking?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog