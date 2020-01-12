No. of 110 calls drops in 2019; 18.4% non-urgent inquiries, NPA says

The National Police Agency said in a report that the number of calls coming into the emergency number 110 between January and November last year nationwide was 8,299,775 (a decrease of 59,937 from the same period in 2018). Of these calls, 18.4 percent (152,542) were reportedly non-urgent inquiries.

The NPA released the data in a report on Jan 10. The agency has also asked the public to phone the help hotline (#9110) for mundane requests that would otherwise deter police from responding to accidents and disasters.

The number of non-urgent inquiries was down from 19.2 percent in 2018. These calls included requests on how to renew a driver’s license, pleas for officers to scold misbehaving children, drunk callers asking for a ride home in police cars and a request to do something about a cockroach roaming inside the caller’s home.

Among all 110 calls, traffic accidents and illegal parking accounted for the highest number at 2,758,927. This was followed by information regarding crimes or suspicious individuals (1,312,419), requests to protect intoxicated people or those suffering from dementia (493,146) and disaster-related calls (79,619).

