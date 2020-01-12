Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of 110 calls drops in 2019; 18.4% non-urgent inquiries, NPA says

0 Comments
TOKYO

The National Police Agency said in a report that the number of calls coming into the emergency number 110 between January and November last year nationwide was 8,299,775 (a decrease of 59,937 from the same period in 2018). Of these calls, 18.4 percent (152,542) were reportedly non-urgent inquiries. 

The NPA released the data in a report on Jan 10. The agency has also asked the public to phone the help hotline (#9110) for mundane requests that would otherwise deter police from responding to accidents and disasters. 

The number of non-urgent inquiries was down from 19.2 percent in 2018. These calls included requests on how to renew a driver’s license, pleas for officers to scold misbehaving children, drunk callers asking for a ride home in police cars and a request to do something about a cockroach roaming inside the caller’s home. 

Among all 110 calls, traffic accidents and illegal parking accounted for the highest number at 2,758,927. This was followed by information regarding crimes or suspicious individuals (1,312,419), requests to protect intoxicated people or those suffering from dementia (493,146) and disaster-related calls (79,619).

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo