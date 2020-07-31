Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of drivers in Japan aged 70 or older tops 10 million

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of people in Japan aged 70 or older with a valid driver's license in 2019 exceeded 10 million, a 90-fold increase compared to four decades ago, amid the rapid graying of the country's population, a government report showed Friday.

According to the fiscal 2020 white paper on traffic safety, approved by the Cabinet, there were 11.95 million drivers aged 70 or older, making up 14.5 percent of the total number of licenses.

The number of elderly drivers compares with 130,000 senior drivers in 1975 and 800,000 in 1985.

In 2019, approximately 600,000 drivers surrendered licenses, with those 75 years or older accounting for 58.3 percent. In Japan, which has a population of about 126 million, license holders can surrender or cancel them if they are experiencing a physical decline, among other reasons.

Meanwhile, the annual report found that the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents fell to 3,215, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1948.

But those caused by drivers aged 65 or older totaled 55.4 percent, with the government emphasizing the need to promote cars equipped with advanced road safety features, as well as to strengthen support for people who voluntarily surrender their driver's license.

The report also touched on a road rage assault incident that happened on the Joban Expressway in Ibaraki Prefecture in August last year.

The road traffic law was revised in June to include harsher penalties for road rage incidents following a number of high-profile cases throughout the country.

"We will promote strict measures against obstructive driving," the report said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog