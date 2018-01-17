Newsletter Signup Register / Login
No. of flu patients rises in Japan with 1.24 mil reported in a week

TOKYO

An estimated 1.24 million people in Japan, mainly in southwestern and western areas, caught influenza in the first week of January, up from around 1.01 million the previous week, a state-run institute said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the season's peak is expected from late January to February and called on the public to wear masks or cover their mouths with a handkerchief so as not to spread flu through sneezing or coughing.

The estimate was calculated by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases based on the number of patients reported by some 5,000 clinics across Japan.

The average number of patients per medical institution in Japan stood at 16.31, according to the tally.

By prefecture, Miyazaki had the highest number of flu patients per institution with 34.17, followed by Okinawa with 31.76, Oita with 28.93, Fukuoka with 28.14 and Nagasaki with 26.04. They are all in southwestern or southern regions of the country.

The most common of the viruses detected in the last five weeks was the new type-A influenza that caused a pandemic in 2009, according to the institute.

A delay in flu vaccine production this season has caused a shortage, prompting a group of doctors to seek measures by the government. But the health ministry has said the necessary amount of vaccine can be secured by restricting people aged 13 and above to taking only a single shot.

If infected, elderly people are likely to develop severe symptoms and children could suffer from acute encephalitis in rare cases. Washing hands, disinfecting with alcohol, keeping high humidity and refraining from going to crowded places are said to be effective precautionary measures.

