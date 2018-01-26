No. of foreign workers in Japan hits 1.28 mil

The number of foreign workers in Japan hit a record high of around 1.28 million as of late October, with the aging society continuing to rely on foreign trainees and students to make up for labor shortages, the labor ministry said Friday.

The figure was up 18 percent from a year earlier to 1,278,670, the highest since comparable data became available in 2008, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

By nationality, the number of Chinese workers made up the biggest group at 372,263, up 8 percent from a year earlier, followed by Vietnamese, whose number soared 40 percent to 240,259, accounting for 35 percent of the total increase.

Filipinos came in third at 146,798, up 15.1 percent, followed by Brazilians at 117,299, up 10.0 percent, and Nepalese at 69,111, up 31.0 percent.

By residential status, permanent residents and spouses of Japanese increased 11 percent from the previous year to 459,132, while student part-timers rose 24 percent to 259,604, and technical interns grew 22 percent to 257,788.

On the back of a tight labor market amid Japan's economic recovery, many foreign technical interns and students are engaged in unskilled labor with low wages to fill the serious manpower shortages.

While the Japanese government has opened its doors to foreign skilled workers specializing in information technology and certain other fields, it does not officially welcome unskilled foreign workers to avoid debates on sensitive immigration policy.

Such specialists make up a small group and many are hired by small firms with fewer than 30 employees, according to the ministry.

In the manufacturing industry, 40 percent of foreign workers were trainees under the government-sponsored technical intern training program while in the service sector, including hotel and restaurant businesses, 60 percent were students.

As many foreigners seeking to gain skills or education are treated as laborers, the situation has raised concerns about the exploitation of cheap labor or foreigners getting student visas for the purpose of working in Japan.

As Japan has relied heavily on foreign labor, experts and scholars point out the need to spur more discussions on Japan's immigration policy amid the aging society and declines in population.

