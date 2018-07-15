Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of homeless in Japan falls to 15-year-low

TOKYO

The number of homeless people in Japan hit a 15-year-low below 5,000, the welfare ministry said, attributing the drop to efforts by local governments to help them become independent.

As of January, 4,977 people were living in such places as riverbeds or parks across the nation, down 557 from a year earlier and dipping below 5,000 for the first time since the ministry started a survey on homeless people in 2003.

"Support measures from local governments, such as offering counseling, are believed to have produced certain effects" in bringing down the number of homeless people, a ministry official said.

The survey was conducted with local government officials patrolling their communities to spot people living without a permanent dwelling.

More than 90 percent of the total, or 4,607, were men and 177 were women, while the gender was unknown for the remaining 193 as they were bundled up in clothes. Three-quarters were in central Tokyo's 23 wards and government-designated major cities across the nation.

By prefecture, Tokyo saw the highest number at 1,242, followed by Osaka at 1,110 and Kanagawa, west of Tokyo, at 934. Six prefectures -- Aomori, Akita, Yamagata, Nara, Shimane and Nagasaki -- reported no homeless people.

The ministry noted that the actual number could be higher than 4,977, as the survey was based on observations by officials, thus a homeless person would not have been included if he or she was at a different location when the officials went to parks and train stations to look for people living there.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

