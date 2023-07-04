No. of Japan households with kids falls below 10 mil for 1st time

The number of households in Japan with children fell below 10 million in 2022 for the first time since comparable data became available in 1986, government data showed Tuesday, providing a fresh reminder of the country's rapidly declining birthrate.

Households with children under 18 stood at 9.917 million, down 3.4 percentage points from 2019 data to a record low of 18.3 percent of the total, according to the triennial data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Child care policy has been a priority for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, which unveiled in June measures on child-rearing to reverse the falling birthrate in the aging nation.

Among these households, 49.3 percent have one child, 38.0 percent have two, while those with three or more stood at 12.7 percent, the data showed.

Separate data released earlier in the year by the ministry showed that the number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899.

The survey, conducted between June and July of the previous year, gathered responses from a total of 203,819 households. Among these households, 5,499 individuals provided answers specifically related to elderly care.

