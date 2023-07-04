Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of Japan households with kids falls below 10 mil for 1st time

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of households in Japan with children fell below 10 million in 2022 for the first time since comparable data became available in 1986, government data showed Tuesday, providing a fresh reminder of the country's rapidly declining birthrate.

Households with children under 18 stood at 9.917 million, down 3.4 percentage points from 2019 data to a record low of 18.3 percent of the total, according to the triennial data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Child care policy has been a priority for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, which unveiled in June measures on child-rearing to reverse the falling birthrate in the aging nation.

Among these households, 49.3 percent have one child, 38.0 percent have two, while those with three or more stood at 12.7 percent, the data showed.

Separate data released earlier in the year by the ministry showed that the number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899.

The survey, conducted between June and July of the previous year, gathered responses from a total of 203,819 households. Among these households, 5,499 individuals provided answers specifically related to elderly care.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo