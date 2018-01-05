No. of Japanese tourists to Guam plunging on N Korea missile scare

Guam has been rapidly losing tourists from Japan since North Korea threatened in August to attack the U.S. Pacific territory, prompting U.S. airlines to terminate in January flights connecting the island with the country.
Given its geographical proximity, the island had been a popular tourist destination for Japanese, who accounted for roughly half the total number of tourists to Guam in 2016. Of the 1.54 million people who traveled to Guam that year, some 746,000 were Japanese, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.
However, the trend changed drastically after Pyongyang's Korean People's Army said in early August it is "seriously examining" a plan to simultaneously fire four ballistic missiles over Japan for an "enveloping strike at Guam."
The announcement sparked concerns among travelers, especially Japanese schools that had planned student trips to Guam, leading to a number of cancellations of such plans.
The number of Japanese travelers to Guam dropped 38% in October from a year earlier, posting a double-digit decrease for the third straight month.
The number of visitors from China and Taiwan also dived more than 40% each in October, dealing a blow to the island where tourism is its mainstay industry.
Following the move, Delta Air Lines Inc announced it will terminate its flights connecting Japan's Narita airport with Guam on Jan 8, thus withdrawing from services carrying passengers from Japan to the island. United Airlines also plans to stop its flights between Sapporo and Guam on Jan 15.
Meanwhile, Japan Airlines is set to increase the number of flights between Narita and Guam from March 25 to Oct 27 despite seeing its capacity utilization rate for the route tumble 20% year on year in October.
"We decided to increase the number of flights after taking into account profitability and calls among people in Guam that Delta's withdrawal will severely affect the local tourism industry," said a senior JAL official.
The airline aims to "create demand by launching various campaigns," the official added.© KYODO
maybeperhapsyes
That is a damn shame.
What has Guam done to deserve this?
And what will the US do to resolve this issue.
Nothing I suspect.
Looking after their dependents economically doesn’t count so it seems.
Jeff Huffman
The beach shown in the photo, Tumon, is inside a barrier reef. In spite of what the photo show, the water is silty and stagnant and devoid of sea life. The hotels are poorly run, there are nothing but bad American and Japanese restaurants and there are frequent brownouts. Other than that, Guam is glorious!
Speed
I'm more scared to be in Japan than Guam when it comes to missile strikes from NK. We're a hell of a lot closer and a much larger target.
Also Guam isn't necessarily an easy target to hit. It's pretty far and NK hasn't proven long distance pinpoint precision yet.
Himajin
I was just there last year, and took loads of photos of beautiful fish swimming around right off the beach near the Westin. The water was beautiful.
macv
I hope it drives down the ridiculously high prices on Guam - they've been charging Japan rates for everything a long time.
domtoidi
Japanese taxpayers should get a free trip to Guam, considering the $1 million per person they’re paying to move some marines from Japan to Guam.
You don’t see anyone frolicking in the water because it’s usually off limits from the pollution alerts.
I really disliked it when I went there once. Worst ripoff by hotels, shops, restaurants and golf courses - lousy service at exorbitant prices. I vowed to never return. I wouldn’t even go if someone paid me. No wonder the US military people don’t want to be moved there from Japan.
Wakarimasen
Yes, Guam has steadily become a bit of a dump. And younger Japanese tourists becoming more adventurous. Hence the drop in visitors.
bass4funk
Love Guam, don't think it's a dump at all, however I do agree the prices overall were totally outrageous and they could draw more tourists to the island if they would lower their prices, as of now travel to Guam is pretty reasonable, love the food, you can get flights for about $500 at the lower end. If you want to relax, Guam is a great place to do so, if you want to shop then Hawaii would be better, depends on what you like.
Reckless
I sometimes visit Hawaii and am always satisfied. I would not really consider paying slightly less to go to Guam considering flight time is only marginally shorter.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
The place is a rip off with bad service and boring. It could do with a NK makeover
RealCDN
I would have no qualm about visiting Guam. People are too sensitive/fearful these days. Geez.