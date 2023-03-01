Number of listed Japanese islands more than doubles under gov't recount

The number of listed Japanese islands has more than doubled to 14,125 under a recount, compared to the 6,852 last tallied around 35 years ago, a government agency said.
The increase does not change the size of Japan's territory or territorial waters and the new figure is due to the improved accuracy of survey technology with the digitalization of maps, said the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, or GSI.
Until now, the government had been using the number released in 1987 by the Japan Coast Guard, which had manually counted islands with a circumference of at least 100 meters shown on a map of Japan.
Moves to reassess the number of listed islands followed criticism that the data was old. The new figure could affect entries in educational and other materials.
For the recount, the GSI said that it had selected islands that had a circumference of at least 100 meters and that were judged to be naturally formed, among the 120,729 islands automatically measured by computer based on GSI's electronic national land map.
The islands were cross-checked against past maps to exclude artificially created reclaimed land.
The uninhabited Okinotori Island, regarded by Japan as its southernmost territory but by Taiwan as a rock, is included along with other islands under Japanese law.
Islands in lakes and river channels are not included.
The GSI, under the land ministry, said it defined islands in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which states that an island is a "naturally formed area of land, surrounded by water, which is above water at high tide."© KYODO
sakurasuki
So it should be no issue when someone interested to buy one of those island. Especially Japan population decline, less people will occupied Japan territory.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/02/11/national/chinese-woman-okinawa-island/
Michael Machida
Do you mean to say, the first count was wrong?
Gobshite
It means they are making stuff up
Do you mean to say, the first count was wrong?
Yubaru
So by the governments own statement, regarding size, this "rock" does not meet the size requirements. Which also I do believe, is actually covered with a glass cylinder, to prevent further erosion, as without it, the area would not be a part of Japan's economic zone.
Yubaru
Technically speaking no, it wasnt, as the initial count, as mentioned in the article, was done physically using outdated technology.
Just like the first world maps, at the time, they were as accurate as could be expected, but as technology changed, so did the methods for creating them.