Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Number of listed Japanese islands more than doubles under gov't recount

3 Comments
TOKYO

The number of listed Japanese islands has more than doubled to 14,125 under a recount, compared to the 6,852 last tallied around 35 years ago, a government agency said.

The increase does not change the size of Japan's territory or territorial waters and the new figure is due to the improved accuracy of survey technology with the digitalization of maps, said the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, or GSI.

Until now, the government had been using the number released in 1987 by the Japan Coast Guard, which had manually counted islands with a circumference of at least 100 meters shown on a map of Japan.

Moves to reassess the number of listed islands followed criticism that the data was old. The new figure could affect entries in educational and other materials.

For the recount, the GSI said that it had selected islands that had a circumference of at least 100 meters and that were judged to be naturally formed, among the 120,729 islands automatically measured by computer based on GSI's electronic national land map.

The islands were cross-checked against past maps to exclude artificially created reclaimed land.

The uninhabited Okinotori Island, regarded by Japan as its southernmost territory but by Taiwan as a rock, is included along with other islands under Japanese law.

Islands in lakes and river channels are not included.

The GSI, under the land ministry, said it defined islands in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which states that an island is a "naturally formed area of land, surrounded by water, which is above water at high tide."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

The number of listed Japanese islands has more than doubled to 14,125 under a recount, compared to the 6,852 last tallied around 35 years ago, a government agency said.

So it should be no issue when someone interested to buy one of those island. Especially Japan population decline, less people will occupied Japan territory.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/02/11/national/chinese-woman-okinawa-island/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Do you mean to say, the first count was wrong?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It means they are making stuff up

Do you mean to say, the first count was wrong?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The uninhabited Okinotori Island, regarded by Japan as its southernmost territory but by Taiwan as a rock, is included along with other islands under Japanese law.

So by the governments own statement, regarding size, this "rock" does not meet the size requirements. Which also I do believe, is actually covered with a glass cylinder, to prevent further erosion, as without it, the area would not be a part of Japan's economic zone.

For the recount, the GSI said that it had selected islands that had a circumference of at least 100 meters and that were judged to be naturally formed, among the 120,729 islands automatically measured by computer based on GSI's electronic national land map.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Do you mean to say, the first count was wrong?

Technically speaking no, it wasnt, as the initial count, as mentioned in the article, was done physically using outdated technology.

Just like the first world maps, at the time, they were as accurate as could be expected, but as technology changed, so did the methods for creating them.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo