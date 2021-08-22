Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Number of private lodgings in Japan falls with demand lost due to virus

1 Comment
TOKYO

The number of private properties for vacation rental in Japan has declined as the novel coronavirus pandemic caused a nosedive in travel demand, dashing hopes for more foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

As of July 12, there were 18,578 vacation rental homes and apartments registered under the country's law on private lodging business, compared with a peak of 21,385 in April 2020, according to data released by the Japan Tourism Agency.

In fiscal 2020 through March this year, a total of 1.14 million people stayed in those private lodgings, down 77 percent from the previous year.

Private lodging, known in Japan as minpaku, has gained attention since a law legalizing it took effect in June 2018 to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms amid an inbound tourism boom.

Before the global spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, concerns had grown that there would be a shortage of accommodation during the Tokyo Games, especially in Tokyo, Osaka and other major cities, resulting in a surge of registered private lodgings at a pace of several hundred units per month.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, were postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The decision to stage the Summer Games mostly without spectators to prevent spread of the virus hit private lodging operators.

Among the 289 lodging operators who reported the closure of their businesses from September to October 2020 and responded to a survey, 49 percent said they could not expect to make any profit.

With the disappearance of foreign tourists, the main customers of minpaku facilities, operators see no signs of a recovery in tourism demand.

The government's Go To Travel subsidy campaign for domestic tourism, covering private accommodation, has been suspended nationwide since Dec 28 due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Some local governments are offering their own travel discount campaigns, but these are limited to hotels and inns, and do not cover private lodgings.

The government plans to conduct a survey by March next year on the use and management system of vacation rentals, with a possible review of the lodging system in preparation for a post-pandemic travel demand recovery.

Items to be considered by the envisioned review would include legal restrictions, such as the limitation of accommodation offered by private lodgings to 180 days per year.

While vacation rentals allow for long stays at lower prices than hotels and inns, they also make use of vacant rooms and houses in areas across Japan that are seeing population declines.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Some local governments are offering their own travel discount campaigns, but these are limited to hotels and inns, and do not cover private lodgings.

This is incorrect.

Private lodging (minpaku) are indeed covered as long as they comply with the framework of the local Go To program.

And proper hotels and inns are not automatically covered if they do not comply with the framework.

I know this first hand from my neighbour who runs a guesthouse that is registered as a minpaku. He's on the local Go To discount program (and these discounts only got cancelled in the past week due to the virus surge. Yep, the local gov was still offering discounts to entice travelers all through Obon, even though the national government was saying "please don't travel")

One of the main points to comply with is the reservation and payment system. A place needs to (usually) be linked with a domestic reservation website like Rakuten to give the discount. And if a hotel or inn is not on this (one of the inns near me is not bookable online... and its government owned... yeah, I shake my head on that too) then they usually can not be included in the discount program.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog