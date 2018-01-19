No. of suicides in Japan in 2017 drops for 8th consecutive year

The total number of suicides in Japan in 2017 was 21,140, a decrease for the 8th consecutive year, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Police Agency (NPA) on Friday. The number was 757 fewer than in 2016. The number of suicides per 100,000 people dropped to 16.7, the NPA said.
Of those who killed themselves, 14,693 were males and 6,447 females, the NPA said, listing health, financial problems and family issues as the most likely causes.
The age group with the most suicides were people in their 40s (3,416), followed by 50s (3,282) and 60s (3,083). An upward trend was seen among teenagers with 29 more killing themselves than in 2016
By region, the highest number of suicides -- 2,146 -- occurred in Tokyo, followed by Kanagawa Prefecture (1,256) and Osaka Prefecture (1,167), while Tottori Prefecture had the lowest number at 98.
The steady decline began in 2012, slipping under 30,000 for the first time since 1997. The highest number of suicides occurred in 2003 when 34,427 people killed themselves.
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said the government aims to reduce the number of suicides further by addressing such issues as excessive working hours, postpartum depression and websites for people with suicidal thoughts, Kyodo reported.© Japan Today
Bintaro
I hesitate to say "good news", as the number is still terrifyingly high.
Let's say... not bad...?
Aly Rustom
Number of suicides is going to drop because the population is dropping. What is important is to see if it is dropping per capita- that will give us a better assessment of whether or not the RATE of suicide is on the decline.
Schopenhauer
In Christian world, suicide is condemned. I do not know why. In Buddhism world, we feel compassion to those who commit suicide. Suicide made him or her free from all the miseries of the world. For some, life is not so desirable thing to be protracted.
Reckless
@Schopenhauer, you make good points. I think a reasonable argument is that some (but not all) persons who commit suicide to free themselves of psychological, financial or health problems, can leave behind turmoil in the lives of family and friends, which can be interpreted as selfish. I have personally seen a case where the mother committed suicide and the son has to carry a psychological burden of that into middle age, blaming himself. Of course, escaping from the pain of cancer or something like that seems much more understandable.
ClippetyClop
A 3.5% drop in suicides this past year compared to a 0.20% drop in population (I think these figures are correct).
Suicides have dropped by about 40% since 2003, that is quite remarkable progress and the efforts of the people involved should be applauded.
zichi
Because they, Christians believe if they commit suicide then they wouldn't enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, and can't be buried on holy ground like the grave area of a Catholic church.
If people are terminally ill then they should be able to end their lives as would be if anyone decides to end their life but it can cause emotional pain for their family and friends.
Disillusioned
Well, 16.7% per 100,000 is much better than it was, but more can be done. The "per-capita" statistics are concealed within the article. The large jump in teenage suicide does not reflect on population decline. Another cleverly concealed statistic is, 21,140 suicides in 2017 equals nearly 60 suicides every day.
katsu78
It's a pity more people in Japan and South Korea don't feel compassion to those who are feeling pushed to commit suicide before they do it.
Good on Japan for improving things, but like others have said, there's a lot more work to be done.
Strangerland
So many times on this site posters claim about how Japan "does nothing" about suicide, yet here we are, coming up on a decade where the suicide rate has dropped. It's significantly better than it was in the start of the millennium, and keeps getting better.
But just wait until a story about suicide comes out that isn't this one. We'll see that same claim.
Schopenhauer
katsu78
You are right. Americans I met before were generally more optimistic about life than Japanese people. I wondered, at that time, where their optimism come from. In Buddhism, suffering is the core of life. While in Christianity, life is a good thing.
wanderlust
I wonder if the blue LED lighting now commonly installed at train stations has had any impact? There was much discussion about these a few years ago.
Kidas Dom
@clippityclop - Nice work! It's refreshing to see some real journalism!