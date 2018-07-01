Number of trained 'dementia supporters' tops 10 mil in Japan

The number of people who have received training to assist people with dementia in daily living activities has surpassed 10 million in Japan, a support group for dementia sufferers says.

As it is estimated that some 7 million people, or one in five elderly Japanese, may suffer from dementia by 2025, the government is eyeing the development of 12 million "dementia supporters" by the end of fiscal 2020 as part of a national strategy to build communities friendly to people with dementia.

To become a volunteer supporter, a person needs to complete a 60- to 90-minute training session offered by local governments, schools and companies.

As of the end of March, 10.15 million people have completed the mandatory sessions, including instructors as well as those who have taken the course multiple times, according to the liaison council of the Dementia Supporter Caravan.

They can learn useful tips during the sessions, including that they need to calm down themselves and maintain gentle eye contact when they talk to persons with dementia, the council said.

Efforts by the group started in 2005 to raise social awareness about dementia and help people correctly understanding the issue in communities.

Of the 10.15 million people, about 9.57 million participated in sessions held by local governments, while the others were trained by the private sector, including financial institutions and operators of supermarkets, where employees may meet people with dementia on a daily basis.

There are no age restrictions to become a supporter, and about 2.1 million are 19 or younger.

Sayuri Inui, 75, of Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, became a supporter when she was taking care of her mother, and was later certified as an instructor for the program.

"As my understanding of dementia deepened, I became able to accept their symptoms such as 'cannot perform simple calculations' or 'forget the way home' as their individuality," Inui said.

Many local governments offer advanced sessions in which supporters can learn more specialized knowledge about dementia and further improve their skills.

