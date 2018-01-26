Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nobel winner Yamanaka to donate salary to institute after iPS data scandal

1 Comment
KYOTO

Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, who heads Kyoto University's iPS institute, will donate his salary to the facility to take responsibility for data fabrication in a paper by one of its researchers, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The donation would continue for a certain period from this month, the sources said. Around 3.1 million yen was spent on the research paper, including more than 2 million yen allocated from the institute's fund that collects donations from the public.

Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discovering induced pluripotent stem cells, apologized Monday while revealing "falsification and fabrication" in the paper published last year in the journal Stem Cell Reports.

According to the university, Kohei Yamamizu, a specially appointed assistant professor at the university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, falsified main figures in the paper that claimed he had used iPS cells to successfully generate a structure that functions as a blood-brain barrier.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I give this guy credit for literally putting his money where his mouth is!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog