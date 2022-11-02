North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; residents told to shelter

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday that flew over Japanese territory, according to alerts in Japan, the second test flight in a month to fly over the country in a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North.
The launch came a day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
Residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures in central Japan were warned to seek shelter indoors, according to the J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System
About 25 minutes after the launch was first reported, Japan's Coast Guard said the missile had already fallen into the Pacific Ocean.
South Korea's military also reported the missile launch, which was over North Korea's east coast.
The Yonhap news agency reported the missile went through stage separation, suggesting it may be a long-range weapon.
After North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including the one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described the launches as "territorial encroachment" and Washington denounced them as "reckless".
South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response after Wednesday's barrage.
The launches came after Pyongyang demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated".
The allies have been conducting one of the largest air exercises ever, with hundreds of South Korean and U.S. warplanes, including F-35 fighters, staging around-the-clock simulated missions.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Yrral
Was it their 5 minute missile
David Brent
Big fuss about nothing. No way would North Korea waste a missile on the agricultural prefectures of northern Japan.
tora
Why not shoot it down?
The Japanese government's own words:
"At this very moment, the SDF is monitoring the area surrounding Japan by using radars, satellites, aircraft and ships. In order to promptly respond to ballistic missiles flying to Japan, an automatic warning and control system called Japan Aerospace Defense Ground Environment (JADGE) is gathering and processing information captured by radars across the country. The system automatically calculates the possible impact area and can instantaneously order Aegis destroyers on the remote ocean to intercept missiles."
https://www.mod.go.jp/en/d_architecture/missile_defense/index.html#:~:text=In%20order%20to%20promptly%20respond,by%20radars%20across%20the%20country.
Or perhaps they are actually unable to, or even unwilling too try. Imagine the outcry if they took the shot and it failed to being the Norrh Korean threat down? More than just red faces all around.
REDWhiteBlue
Thank you North Korea for helping the LDP sell the defense buildup to the Japanese people. Soon Japan will have hypersonic missiles, we in Japan look forward to sending them over North Korea.
Padraig Bohannan
Good points by tots and Red.
why not shoot it down?
perhaps because there is no missile to shoot down and all this scaremongering is just to convince the public they need protection from the always smiling guy from North Korea.
These military parades they have are all props. The country is skint.
theResident
More quality input from Yrral.
Much ado about nothing. Time to stop letting the DPRK know that we know they’re launching their tin cans. No point in shooting down a piece of junk.
TokyoLiving
What would happen if one of those missiles falls by mistake on Japanese soil ??..
Fatty, you'd be in big trouble.
Well, for US, a tragedy like that would suit him. It would rub its cold and bony hands..
EdwardCanada
Again? Lol
Kim's going nuts.
Definitely wants attention desperately.
gokai_wo_maneku
This is all preparation for starting WWIII.
EdwardCanada
They should have a big blow up doll of Kim right on the DMZ..
Film it being decimated by some South Korean jets...
Broadcast it to the world.
Watch Kim go full retard.
Nuke test #7 on deck.
Haaa Nemui
Putin paid not only for artillery but also for distraction.