This satellite picture shows the Sohae Satellite Launching Station near Tongchang-ri, North Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP
national

N Korea launches space satellite; alerts sound in S Korea, Japan

By SEOUL/TOKYO

North Korea launched what it called a space satellite toward the south on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, prompting emergency alerts and evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

Air raid sirens wailed across the South Korean capital of Seoul around 6:32 a.m. as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa early on Wednesday morning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea.

North Korea has said it will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of U.S. activities.

In data provided to international authorities, North Korea said the launch would carry the rocket south, with various stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.

North Korea having a spy satellite in orbit isn’t good news for the rest of us. May it choke on its own circuits and fall back to where it came from.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yeah, rudely startled while I was taking a drink of hot coffee at 0632 by "J-Alert" telling me to take cover under ground!

(This is another story for another time, but outside of the caves, and a few shopping centers, I REALLY want to know just where these J-Alert folks expect us here in Okinawa to do, when there is no "underground" to go to)

Oh and then another "alert" at 0704 telling us that it was all clear!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

