Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Photo: KCNA via REUTERS
national

North Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11

7 Comments
By Hyunsu Yim and Nobuhiro Kubo
SEOUL/TOKYO

Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese coast guard official said on Monday.

Analysts say the military satellite is part of nuclear-armed North Korea's efforts to advance surveillance technology, including drones, to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of a conflict.

North Korea has also undertaken a series of missile and weapons tests in recent months, including a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea informed the Japanese coast guard of the planned launch, the coast guard official told Reuters, confirming earlier reports by public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media.

The Japanese prime minister's office urged North Korea to refrain from the launch and said it would work closely with allies.

"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," the prime minister's office said on Twitter, adding it would cooperate "with relevant countries such as the U.S. and South Korea".

The Japanese government would do all it could to collect and analyse information from the launch, it said.

North Korea had said it had completed work on its first spy satellite. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May inspected a military satellite facility, North Korean state media KCNA reported.

The KCNA report said Kim had approved next steps of the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee.

North Korean media previously criticised plans by South Korea, the United States and Japan to share real-time data on Pyongyang's missile launches, describing the three as discussing "sinister measures" for tightening military cooperation.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

7 Comments
Login to comment

interesting that they chose to inform Japan this time.

I'm going to just guess its because they don't want it shot down.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Thanks for the heads up, bud.

Being a huge fan of all the space launches and stuff, getting a heads up from Kimmy-Jong and looking forward to watching his likely unsuccessful launch is fun stuff. It's like a kid doing a 10 foot dive for the first time(not actually the first time), likely to end in a belly flop, but a good learning experience for him.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching while cooperating with relevant countries such as the U.S. and South Korea,"

In other words, Japan is like "Watch it now! I got my homies who got my back, North Korea! And they don't play! They READY when I say!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow, how polite of little kim!! so why inform Japan this time!? there is more to this than what we are reading.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Notifies?! That's a new one. Is N. Korea pretending to be a responsible country?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

They seem to use Dell computers with windows 7 and Office. Hmmm...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," the prime minister's office said on Twitter, adding it would cooperate "with relevant countries such as the U.S. and South Korea".

Why should NK "refrain from the satellite launch"? NK notified Japan about it and in any case Japan and "relevant countries as the US and SK " also "launch satellites" when they want. Do as we say, not as we do?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel