Northeastern Japan hotels see 1 mil foreign stays for first time

The total number of nights spent by foreign guests in disaster-hit northeastern Japan surpassed the 1 million mark in 2017 for the first time on the back of a continued increase in inbound tourism, according to a recent government survey.

The survey by the Japan Tourism Agency showed a cumulated 1.02 million stays were made in accommodation like hotels and inns in the Tohoku region's six prefectures -- Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Miyagi, Yamagata, and Fukushima -- up 40 percent from the previous year.

Aiming to attract 1.5 million foreign guests to the region by 2020, the government has been intensifying its tourism campaigns. Efforts have been particularly ramped up since 2016, five years after the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.

The number of stays by foreigners in the region was 510,000 in 2010, prior to the disaster, but the survey methodology used at the time was slightly different to the most recent assessment.

In addition to the country's generally booming tourism sector, it is believed visitor numbers were boosted by travelers from Southeast Asia looking to experience the area's abundant snow, while other foreign visitors wanted to show support for the still-recovering area.

By prefecture, Aomori ranked first in overnight stays by foreigners at 260,000, followed by Miyagi at 240,000 and Iwate at 190,000. Of the six, Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima were the hardest hit by the March 2011 disaster.

Aomori improved its accessibility with the 2016 opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train line which passes through the area and on to the southwestern tip of Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island.

According to a survey conducted among accommodation facilities with at least 10 employees, Taiwanese people stayed the most nights in the region (380,000). Chinese tourists were the second most common (160,000) and South Korea ranked third (80,000) over the period.

© KYODO