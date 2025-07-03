Novelist Otani becomes Japan's 1st to win British crime writing award

A Japanese novelist on Thursday became her country's first to win a major British award for crime and mystery writing amid a boom in translated Japanese fiction in Britain.

Akira Otani was given the best translated crime novel prize at the Dagger Awards for "The Night of Baba Yaga," beating out five shortlisted competitors including fellow Japanese author Asako Yuzuki.

The 44-year-old's novel tells the story of a woman kidnapped by a yakuza crime syndicate and forced to serve as a bodyguard to the boss's daughter. As the story progresses, the relationship between the pair develops in unexpected ways as the attitudes of the men around them grow darker and more sinister.

Judges compared the story to a manga comic, praising the work for its raw depiction of the yakuza as well as the humanity and feeling of its characters in the competition organized by the Crime Writers' Association.

"This saga sparkles with originality and delivers a splendid if bizarre love story," the judges said.

The book was originally published in Japanese in 2020. Its release in Britain in 2024, translated by Sam Bett, marked the first time one of Otani's works appeared in English.

The popularity of translated Japanese novels has grown over the past years in Britain.

According to NielsenIQ statistics, three of the five best-selling translated fiction books in Britain for the first eight months of 2024 were by Japanese authors. The Guardian reported in November that among the top 40 translated fiction titles for 2024, 43 percent were Japanese.

Otani was born in Tokyo and grew up mostly in the neighboring countryside.

On writing the novel, she said she started out with the idea of resisting patriarchal society and that fiction allowed her to explore the concept.

She added that for her, writing the story with the relationship between two women as the focus was not a conscious choice, but merely felt "more natural" to her than one between a man and a woman.

