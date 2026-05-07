 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Mihama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture Image: REUTERS file
national

Nuclear reactor in central Japan halted after steam leak near turbine

0 Comments
FUKUI

The operator of a nuclear power plant in the central Japanese prefecture of Fukui said it halted its reactor Friday morning after discovering steam leaking from near a high-pressure turbine.

The steam did not contain radioactive material and there was no impact on the external environment, according to Kansai Electric Power Co. The utility said it cannot say when it will restart the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama plant.

The leak was detected around 4:10 a.m. Friday. Workers manually halted the reactor about 15 minutes later, according to the company.

In 2021, the No. 3 unit, which began operations in 1976, became the first nuclear reactor in Japan to operate beyond 40 years under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex disaster. The regulations limit a reactor's service period to 40 years, but extensions of up to 20 years are permitted if approved by regulators.

Decommissioning work is proceeding for the two other aging reactors at the Mihama plant.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog