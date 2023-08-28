Nuisance calls from China received in Japan over Fukushima water discharge

A number of nuisance calls apparently originating in China have been received in Japan following the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, with the government demanding that Beijing take steps to address the situation.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry told the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday that the nuisance calls, which have been received since the start of the water discharge on Thursday, are "extremely regrettable" and "concerning."

"We would like the Chinese government to take appropriate action, such as by calling on the public to react calmly," the ministry said in a press release.

A cultural center in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward has been flooded with phone calls from numbers with the country code for China, 86, which included messages in Japanese saying "don't dump" the water in the ocean. Such calls, also made in Chinese and English, have been reported since the water release commenced, the ward office said.

According to a Japanese government source, such calls have also been made to medical institutions and restaurants.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has warned on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the nuisance calls may constitute "criminal activity" as those made to commercial facilities could result in economic damage and those made to hospitals could endanger lives.

While the Japanese government has said the massive wastewater discharge over a period of around 30 years will be conducted in a safe manner, the Chinese government has reacted strongly, banning all imports of seafood products from Japan.

Anti-Japan sentiment has grown in China following the release of the water.

A rock was thrown into the grounds of a Japanese school in Qingdao last Thursday, when the water discharge began, while eggs were hurled Friday at another Japanese school in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, according to Japanese government sources. Nobody was hurt in those incidents.

Some Chinese social media users have urged viewers in their posts to make calls of protest against Japan and boycott Japanese products, leading to tight security around Japanese diplomatic establishments in China.

