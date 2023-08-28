Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nuisance calls from China received in Japan over Fukushima water discharge

3 Comments
TOKYO

A number of nuisance calls apparently originating in China have been received in Japan following the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, with the government demanding that Beijing take steps to address the situation.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry told the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday that the nuisance calls, which have been received since the start of the water discharge on Thursday, are "extremely regrettable" and "concerning."

"We would like the Chinese government to take appropriate action, such as by calling on the public to react calmly," the ministry said in a press release.

A cultural center in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward has been flooded with phone calls from numbers with the country code for China, 86, which included messages in Japanese saying "don't dump" the water in the ocean. Such calls, also made in Chinese and English, have been reported since the water release commenced, the ward office said.

According to a Japanese government source, such calls have also been made to medical institutions and restaurants.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has warned on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the nuisance calls may constitute "criminal activity" as those made to commercial facilities could result in economic damage and those made to hospitals could endanger lives.

While the Japanese government has said the massive wastewater discharge over a period of around 30 years will be conducted in a safe manner, the Chinese government has reacted strongly, banning all imports of seafood products from Japan.

Anti-Japan sentiment has grown in China following the release of the water.

A rock was thrown into the grounds of a Japanese school in Qingdao last Thursday, when the water discharge began, while eggs were hurled Friday at another Japanese school in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, according to Japanese government sources. Nobody was hurt in those incidents.

Some Chinese social media users have urged viewers in their posts to make calls of protest against Japan and boycott Japanese products, leading to tight security around Japanese diplomatic establishments in China.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

As I noted here to a flurry of downvotes, this is looking more like an effort by Xi to turn the Chinese populace against Japan in preparation for war.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Moronic behavior from a country full of morons!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why would anyone answer a call from an unknown number, especially one starting with +86?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog