An old abandoned house whose owner is unknown is seen in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
Number of abandoned homes hits record high in 2018

TOKYO

The number of abandoned homes hit a record high of 8.46 million as of Oct 1, rising by 260,000 over five years, according to government data.

Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing stock also hit a record high of 13.6 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous survey five years earlier.

The total number of homes in Japan increased by 1.8 million to 62.4 million, of which 53.7 million were occupied, up 1.6 million from the previous survey, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Yamanashi Prefecture in eastern Japan had the highest proportion of abandoned homes at 21.3 percent, followed by Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan at 20.3 percent.

The prefectures with the lowest proportions of vacant homes were Saitama, north of Tokyo, and Okinawa in southern Japan.

