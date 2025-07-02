Number of atomic bomb survivors falls below 100,000 for 1st time

The total number of officially recognized Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors has fallen below 100,000 for the first time since the certification system began in fiscal 1957, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of survivors holding a health book, which entitles the holder to free lifetime medical care, stood at 99,130 as of the end of March, down 7,695 from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Their average age rose 0.55 years to 86.13.

As the 80th anniversary of 1945 U.S. atomic bombings and the end of World War II approach, questions are being raised about how best to support aging survivors and pass on their stories.

According to the ministry, Hiroshima Prefecture had the highest number of health book holders at 48,310, followed by Nagasaki at 23,543 and Fukuoka at 3,957.

There were around 200,000 health book holders in fiscal 1957, with the number peaking at over 372,000 in fiscal 1980 before beginning a steady decline. The number of holders fell below 300,000 in fiscal 1999, and 200,000 in fiscal 2013.

Individuals are recognized as "hibakusha," or survivors of the atomic bombings, if they were within designated areas or in utero at the time of the attacks, entered either of the two cities within two weeks of the attacks, or were exposed to radiation under conditions likely to affect their health.

While hibakusha are entitled to receive medical care and may receive allowances depending on their illnesses, there are some individuals who decide not to apply for the health book despite qualifying for fear of discrimination.

In 2021, the Hiroshima High Court ruled that people exposed to radioactive "black rain" outside the government-recognized area were eligible to receive health care benefits. The government updated their recognition criteria in 2022 as a result.

Meanwhile, another group of plaintiffs who experienced the Nagasaki bombing outside the area recognized by the government continue to seek recognition as survivors.

