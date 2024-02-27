Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo
A seven-month-old baby and her mother walk in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Number of births in Japan hits record low in 2023

TOKYO

The number of babies born in Japan fell for an eighth consecutive year to a record low in 2023, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the daunting task the country faces in trying to stem depopulation.

The number of births fell 5.1% from a year earlier to 758,631, while the number of marriages slid 5.9% to 489,281 - marking the first time in 90 years the number fell below 500,000 - foreboding a further decline in the population as out-of-wedlock births are rare in Japan.

KISHIDA Arigato!!!

