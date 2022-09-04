Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high

TOKYO

The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.

There were 50,975 women in teaching positions at public and private universities as of May 1, up 738 from the previous year and making up an unprecedented 26.7 percent of the total number of university educators, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

In 1992, women accounted for just 9.6 percent or 12,380 teachers.

Female undergraduate students also numbered an all-time high at 1,201,050, or 45.6 percent of all undergraduate students in Japan.

"There has been an improvement in female enrollment in universities, as well as progress in women's participation in society," a ministry official said.

Undergraduate enrollment has been on the rise despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of students, including men, totaling 2,632,410.

However, those in elementary and junior high school hit record lows, numbering 6,151,310 and 3,205,226, respectively.

Students attending special-needs schools, in contrast, logged a record 148,633 students, with the education ministry attributing it to "better understanding concerning education for children with disabilities and special needs."

Female teaching staff at junior and senior high schools stood at 44.3 percent and 33.1 percent, respectively, and 62.6 percent at special-needs schools, all record highs.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

If it's only for the show but not for actual purpose of teaching then it's useless. "Token" teachers just to fill up the quota. Will Japan actually apply any change honne or is everything there gonna be tatemae forever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

