Number of foreign visitors to Japan up 16% to record 2.6 mil in May

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May soared 16.6 percent from a year earlier to 2,675,000, a record for the month, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday.

The result reflected more individual travelers from China. The number of visitors from 19 of 20 major countries and regions covered by the survey topped the previous records for May, the agency said.

Visitors from China topped the list at 668,600, up 29.3 percent. Those from South Korea rose 14.6 percent to 640,400, followed by Taiwan at 440,100, up 8.0 percent, and Hong Kong at 190,500, up 4.9 percent.

The estimated number of visitors for the five months through May stood at 13,194,400, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier.

