Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Number of landslides in Japan surges almost 50% in a decade

1 Comment
TOKYO

An average of almost 1,500 landslides rocked Japan every year during the past decade, marking an increase of almost 50 percent on the previous 10 years, according to a government report endorsed by the cabinet.

The trend reflected the rise in torrential rainfall due to global warming, said the white paper on land, infrastructure and transport, which called for restrictions on the use of at-risk land and relocating residents to safer areas.

The average number of landslides per year was 1,006 between 2000 and 2009, but jumped 46.7 percent to 1,476 between 2010 and 2019. This compares with 1,027 between 1990 and 1999.

Downpours of 50 millimeters or more per hour in the past decade were recorded 1.4 times more frequently than between 1976 and 1985.

In 2018, Japan was hit by a record 3,459 landslides, triggered by torrential rain in western Japan and a major earthquake in Hokkaido, northern Japan. Last year, Typhoon Hagibis and other torrential rainfall triggered 1,996 landslides.

Japan this month made legal moves to tighten restrictions on the development of red-zone areas, where residents' lives are at greatest risk in the event of landslides, and to introduce a system for municipal governments to offer relocation, the report said.

It added Japan will seek to reduce flood damage by enhancing embankments, creating underground water storage facilities, and promoting evacuation in key areas.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Concrete, digging and publics works rather than replant the hillsides with the varied tree species that once grew there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog