No. of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo falls to 95

People walk in Odaiba with Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge illuminated in the background.Tokyo reported 95 new cases of coronavirus Monday, its lowest total since July 8.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 95 new cases of the coronavirus, down from 212 on Sunday. It was the first time since July 8 that the number of reported infections in the capital had been below 100.

The cases were the results of 2,900 tests, health officials said. Of the total, 54 are in their 20s and 30s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 19,428.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms requiring hospitalization is 38, one down from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

© Japan Today