Number of pet cats surpasses dogs for 1st time in Japan: survey

The estimated number of pet cats has topped that of dogs for the first time since comparable date became available in 1994, probably mirroring the nation's aging population, an industry body says.
According to the annual survey by the Japan Pet Food Association, the estimated number of pet cats stood at 9,526,000 this year, remaining almost unchanged in recent years, while the number of pet dogs stood at 8,920,000, continuing a downward trend.
"The aging population and increase in people living alone may have contributed to the outcome as dogs need (more) attention, like being taken for walks," a pet industry expert said.
The survey was based on answers submitted online by over 50,000 people across the country, according to the association.
6 Comments
DaDude
I am not sure if my 4 month old cat has been registered yet so let's just say 9,526,001 pet cats in Japan.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Cos cats are less work, i've got 2 dogs thought ;o)
smithinjapan
Not coincidentally, the number of strays in many parks is increasing once the "kawaii" phase wears off.
smithinjapan
Kobe White Bar Owner: "Cos cats are less work, i've got 2 dogs thought ;o)"
Definitely! Love dogs, but I couldn't take care of one here, and with the lack of parks they can run around freely in, and work hours and what not, I think owning a dog would be irresponsible and the neglect a type of abuse. Cats are a lot more independent.
Luis David Yanez
Still, cats face discrimination when renting an apartment or house.
Many of the rooms and houses that say they "accept pets", refuse cats.
CrazyJoe
Cats make "purrfect" pets.