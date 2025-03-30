Number of unclaimed bodies cremated in fiscal 2023 in Japan estimated at 42,000

The number of unclaimed bodies which were cremated by local governments in Japan in fiscal 2023 was about 42,000, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

This accounts for 2.7% of the number of deaths in 2023.

The ministry conducted its first such survey of unclaimed bodies nationwide from August to September last year, NHK reported.

The increase in elderly people living alone and the weakening of family ties have led to an increase in solitary deaths, the ministry said.

The number of elderly people with no relatives is expected to continue to increase, making it an issue for local governments to streamline cremation and burial procedures.

© Japan Today