Oedo subway line in Tokyo cuts services by 30% after 15 drivers test positive for coronavirus

The Toei Oedo subway line, which is run by the Tokyo metropolitan government, on Sunday began cutting back its services by 30% after 15 of its 167 drivers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, the revised timetable will last until Jan 11, although morning rush hour services between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. will be the same as usual on work days, Fuji TV reported. Seven other Toei workers, who came into contact with the infected drivers, are also self-quarantining, the bureau said.

The bureau said the results of tests on the 15 drivers came back positive on Friday. They start their shifts at an office in Kiyosumi, Koto Ward, the bureau said, adding all 195 employees who work at the office are being tested.

Announcements are being made at each station along the Oedo line and on trains to notify commuters about the change in schedule.

© Japan Today