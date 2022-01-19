Japan hopes to lead Asian zero-emissions push: minister

Japan will gradually phase out coal plants over the next two decades while developing new technologies to reduce, capture and utilize carbon, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said Tuesday.
Yamaguchi said in an interview with The Associated Press that Japan hopes to lead a zero-emissions push in Asia and is preparing to introduce a carbon tax to meet its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, creating stronger incentives to curb emissions.
“We cannot give details about what we will do with coal fired plants by 2030, but we will do our best to minimize emissions,” Yamaguchi said.
Current efforts in Japan, the world's third-largest economy, are focused on developing methods to burn ammonia in conventional coal-fired plants and gradually phasing out use of coal possibly sometime in the 2040s.
Environmental groups and critics are urging Japan to focus more on promoting renewable energy, saying current policies will just prolong use of coal and hinder reductions in carbon emissions.
Critics also have accused Japan of promoting coal-fired plants in the past as part of its development assistance for many Asian countries.
Yamaguchi said Japan will speed up development of carbon capture, use and storage, or CCUS, technology as part of its support for other Asian nations.
Japan has been seen as reluctant to commit itself to banning coal power as soon as many European countries. At the COP-26 United Nation’s climate summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, late last year, it was awarded the Fossil of the Day award by an environmental organization for its stance.
Japan relied more heavily on nuclear power before the 2011 triple disasters of earthquake, tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which led it to idle many reactors. Some were restarted after safety upgrades, but the country still uses more gas and coal than before to fuel its economy.
Energy experts and critics say Japan currently has overly ambitious targets for nuclear energy to supply 20-22% of its energy mix by 2030. By that time, the country has promised to cut emissions to 46% of 2013 levels.
Japan last year emitted about 1.15 billion tons of greenhouse gas, down 5.1% from the previous year and 18.4% below the 2013 level, according to the latest government data.
At the Glasgow summit, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to support cutbacks in carbon emissions by promoting use of ammonia, hydrogen and other innovative decarbonizing technologies. He did not say when Japan will end coal fired power generation.
While Japan is seen as dragging its feet in giving up coal, Yamaguchi said Tokyo should get credit for contributing to an agreement on market mechanisms — a deal that supports the transfer of emission cuts between countries while also giving incentives to companies to invest in climate-friendly solutions.
Yamaguchi said a carbon tax would help Japan contribute to other countries' emissions cutting efforts under an “Asia zero-emissions community” vision announced Monday by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Yamaguchi did not provide any specific details about the carbon tax or when it might be enacted. Carbon pricing measures under consideration include introduction of carbon taxes for companies and households, as well as emissions trading. The government has not announced a decision on the issue.
Kishida on Tuesday kicked off a government-commissioned “clean energy strategy” panel of experts and officials, asking its members to study carbon pricing and provide a plan by the summer.
The environment minister, a former diplomat who earned a doctoral degree in politics at Johns Hopkins University, said he is considering launching a framework for talks with 17 other nations on a joint carbon crediting mechanism to eventually cut emissions to zero, starting with phasing out coal-fired power plants.
Ideally, the forum would include all Asian-Pacific countries, Yamaguchi said.
Zoroto
Whatever happened to Koizumi Jr?
didou
Forced leave from the ministry.
He’ll be back with the next PM.
chinpo wo sasageyo
Abysmal results with hydrogen car development, lagging massively with BEVs and the charging infrastructure, no new nuclear power plants... No wonder they are moving the goalpost by comparing against 2013 when Japan shut down all nuclear reactors.
diagonalslip
"we will also decimate the countryside and farmland in order to install solar panels" if Chiba is anything to go by.
plasticmonkey
But he assured the public that the LDP is sincere in its hope for cleaner energy and will continue to urge industries to cooperate. He said the government is seriously considering setting up a preliminary study group with an eye toward broader discussions with experts in the foreseeable future.
Jero Sakura
if we can only get these "environmental groups and critics" to abandon their own dependency and focus on changing their own lifestyle to fit their demands, then we are already half way there.
Cricky
What an absolutely bad joke. He doesn’t seem to know that the public are beyond skeptical about these plans. The LDP will say unicorn glitter then deliver…….nothing. Private citizens will on their own as usual deliver more.
Yrral
Japan is opening a coal fired plant in Chiba, all the pollution will engulf Tokyo
sakurasuki
Check who asking for coal recently, so zero carbon?
https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/indonesias-coal-export-ban-will-keep-upward-pressure-on-prices-japan-utility-lobby/
Tom Doley
Jgov can't even resolve the Fukushima water issue after 10 years, what makes them think they can solve this???? Pure show.
Michael Machida
ifd66
Yes, because in the middle of an emergency/crisis the best thing is to do everything gradually.
dan
More assurances,debates,discussions and urges blah blah from the inept J government.
LDP what a joke!
Zoroto
... after which he left in his V8 powered Toyota Century.
Dukeleto
Another LDP fossil talking about phasing out fossil fuels. They would do better to phase themselves out! Just looking at all the heating, humidifying gadgets and other devices consuming electricity in his office alone indicates he is completely insensitive or clueless as to what he is there to do. Pure lip service with no achievable goals or time sensitive deadlines to which he is accountable. Another cushy job with not much to do except enjoy your tenure in that privileged position. Politicians are simply the worst kinds of people and yet we allow them to rule over us? Who are the real mugs here? Yes you guessed it. We are!
dan
@Dukeleto
Silvia truly
So, "dragging their feet" and "cannot give details" but confident they can lead the way. Classic Japan!
It always amazes me how Japanese politicians "hoping" to do something is considered news.
Kumagaijin
Thorium reactors might be Japan's cleanest and most realistic alternative.
Zoroto
gintonic
"We cannot give details about what we will do with coal fired plants by 2030, but we will do our best to minimize emissions," Yamaguchi said.

In other words we have no plan just soundbites.
In other words we have no plan just soundbites.
Yep, how dare he supported Kono.
Yep, how dare he supported Kono.
Indeed...and then those same citizens overwhelmingly vote for LDP at next election anyway...so why should LDP give a toss.
Indeed...and then those same citizens overwhelmingly vote for LDP at next election anyway...so why should LDP give a toss.
Lol...good one.
bo
All going to be too late to reverse the damage done. Japan really has shown itself to be incapable of doing anything right. I guess the faxes will be flying in Nagatacho till 2050 asking where did we go wrong?
snowymountainhell
He has law degrees and lived abroad but probably cannot answer simple questions about efficacy, carbon footprint, etc of the humidifier in relation to square footage the room he occupies.
Sven Asai
Leading all the lemmings over the economic edge leads only to being first splashing on the ground. And it’s not guaranteed that all other lemmings will still follow when seeing what happened to the former leading first one.
zichi
snowymountainhell
we have to use a humidifier because my wife gets skin problems from the dry heat. They use a tiny amount of electricity. But there again I have not owned a car for more than 40 years.
kurisupisu
Japanese politicians talk the talk and wear the suits and have people shout their names but they don’t pass legislation which is what their jobs are all about!
When my local power company invests in wind power generation abroad instead of in Japan then that is a clear sign that the environment for this investment is not profitable in Japan.
Japanese politicians?
Lazy and feckless.
Tokyo-m
Meanwhile, there are escalators that operate at my local train station (and thousands of others all over Japan) from early in the morning to late at night regardless of whether there are people on them or not. There are umpteen small TV screens blaring out sound and images in every aisle of every supermarket I go to. There are rows of vending machines on street after street keeping drinks cold in the Japanese summer and hot in the winter 24 hours a day. Until society changes its wasteful and inconsiderate burning up of energy for no reason at all, the crisis will only get worse.
Northernlife
drlucifer
Yeah, we know how credible government data is. Who in their right senses will believe these numbers without a bag of salt.
John Noun
Massively behind other G7 nations in anything important or useful
prionking
Maybe the JGov knows all this SDG/Agenda 2030 stuff is horse manure but is just playing the game by spouting platitudes, all the while doing other things. Not that they're averse to wasting enormous amounts of money by throwing it at subsidy farmers, but that's another issue...
Dave
Doesn't mean a thing as long as China and India never get on board
snowymountainhell
Understood @zichi 9:20am many here have dry skin in winter and these room humidifiers may provide some relief and/or benefits, particularly to those with health issues such as respiratory ailments. They only account for about .1% of overall household energy use, according the U.S. EPA studies (Not sure if Japan publishes such information).
The point of the @9:12am post is this career politician & replacement for “climate a change is not a sexy-time” Koizumi, Jr. probably has little-to-no reality-based, daily consumer experiences as the average citizen, much-less any significant knowledge of the myriad of sciences involved with the ministry he has been appointed to preside over.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its ridiculous to make leadership announcements about taking 2 decades to stop carbon emissions.
Look at all the combustion vehicles Japan is producing.
And Singapore is the leading Asia country in green technologies.
Don't forget that Russia is both Asia and Europe either.
When it comes to science and technologies iam sorry to say Japan is not a leader.
Trying not to mention China.
snowymountainhell
Appears his first smart move was to update the Ministry’s unofficial yet much-publicized gaffe/motto of his predecessor Koizumi’s “Climate change is not sexy” to Yamaguchi’s “Environmental issue are borderless”.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Zichi
There's a very common Japanese skin problem that's easily cured with Vaseline.
snowymountainhell
Yet, Yamaguchi may have been chosen for this post @Dave 10:58am exactly for those reasons:
Yamaguchi served between 1989 - 1995 he held three positions as First Secretary—in the Embassies of Japan in China, Pakistan, and the UK, respectively. In October 1995, he resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
Chabbawanga
The technology is already there it's just too expensive. Japan famously excels at incremental innovation, so whilst I doubt we will see any revolutionary tech come out of Japan, I can certainly imagine Japan making the tech cheaper, and more efficient.
roninroshi
Japan endeavors to limit coal while China continues to build coal fired plants and dump massive carbon into the atmosphere!
Michael Machida
"We cannot give details about what we will do with coal fired plants by 2030, but we will do our best to minimize emissions," Yamaguchi said.

Why can you not give details?

What are you not saying?
Why can you not give details?
What are you not saying?
blastcaptain
The government in Japan is merely a front for the bureaucrats and eggheads representing the hundreds of various corporate led organizations and think tanks across the country.
https://www.japanh2association.jp/en/pdf/20211124_membership_list.pdf
There are endless symposiums, conferences and research findings going into much detail about which direction the country is headed over the next 30 years. It's very dry, boring and requires a near PHD level understanding to make much sense of the technicalities. Luckily, only 1 discovery is needed for a revolution and we're just about due.
If you're really interested it goes on like this for a while and there is a lot more where that came from.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn4I45mYWy4&t=4850s
You're not going to hear much about anything from a politician who doesn't have the expertise to provide anything more than a vague outline.
Everything is planned out on a far longer scale than any politician's tenure. If it was up to politicians to get things done, nothing would get done.
Still 1st in NIIP, 2nd in Currents Account Surplus. Must be doing something right...
Tom San
King Minus
I know the initial costs are high, but is there any other reason that Japan is not exploiting its geothermal energy?
I admit I don't know much about it, but it would appear to the lay observer that this country is (literally, in some cases) bursting with it.
Septim Dynasty
Another fossil.
gintonic
5%...neither hard nor impressive given the reduction in economic activity due to corona restrictions and the resulting supply chain disruptions to production last year.
5%...neither hard nor impressive given the reduction in economic activity due to corona restrictions and the resulting supply chain disruptions to production last year.
snowymountainhell
Yet, @Kyowaheiwadayone 11:07am Vaseline is petroleum-derived and the distillation requires boiling temperatures over 300°C. The process is detrimental and the product is not biodegradable, thus more harmful to the environment. Is there a more natural alternative or is the humidifier in Minister Yamaguchi’s office the best solution for Japan’s afflicted ?
as_the_crow_flies
And there you have it. The government's only interest is in the leading part, as long as it doesn't involve actually doing. The world knows it is reluctant, lagging, dragging its feet. Look at how quickly the push for renewables was squashed when it looked like industry and consumers were rushing to adopt solar. What about expanding wind, wave, geothermal? What about pushing initiatives like green roofs, or supporting the development of next generation solar, so that windows and walls can cheaply be used to power buildings at source? What about legislating to force companies to cut down on wasteful unneccessary lighting? Then you can think about leading the world (note: it'll take a while to catch up, so best keep schtum about your progress for the moment).
Kaerimashita
Just switch all the nuclear back on and we are halfway there.
1glenn
They are finally talking about capturing carbon and removing it from the atmosphere, as well as going carbon neutral. I wonder how bad things are going to get, before they start getting better.......if they ever do start getting better.
klausdorth
Folks, the keyword is "HOPE".
The man is hoping .... and maybe that's the end of the story!
as_the_crow_flies
Leading from the back ... ;)