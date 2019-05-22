Hawaii tsunami center says fake Japan quake alert circulated

Officials at a tsunami monitoring center in Hawaii said Wednesday that a fake threat was circulated about an earthquake in Japan and subsequent tidal wave.

News outlets reported that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said there is no tsunami threat in the Pacific after a "fabricated message was circulated."

Officials said the bogus message went out after 4 p.m. Tuesday on a global telecommunications system used by the World Meteorological Organization based in Switzerland.

The message said a magnitude 8.0 earthquake occurred in Japan near Nagasaki, although the coordinates given were not accurate.

Authorities said clues the message was bogus included misspellings and the inclusion of only a few parts of what would normally be sent.

Officials said the National Weather Service will investigate.

