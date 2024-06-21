 Japan Today
Ippei Mizuhara was Shohei Ohtani's long-time interpreter Image: AFP
national

Ohtani's disgraced ex-interpreter cut from school textbook

TOKYO

Shohei Ohtani's disgraced former interpreter will be removed from a school textbook that had celebrated his work, a Japanese publisher said Thursday.

Ippei Mizuhara this month pleaded guilty in the United States to stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers megastar, his long-time friend.

In the textbook for students aged 14-15 studying English, pages titled "People Who Support Success" feature a short conversation about Mizuhara's role.

The pages were illustrated with a photo of Ohtani and Mizuhara sitting next to each other smiling.

Prosecutors accused Mizuhara of taking the money from the Major League Baseball player's bank account to finance an "insatiable appetite" for illegal sports gambling.

Since the scandal that erupted in March "we've decided to replace that part", publisher Kyoiku Shuppan said in a statement.

Its request to revise the textbook has been approved by the education ministry, the company said.

The conversation included lines such as, "He helps (Ohtani) fit in with the team and supports his private life" and said how Mizuhara was "Most Valuable Interpreter".

Mizuhara will be replaced in the book by Yoshiteru Nishi, a chef who worked for Japan's football team.

4 Comments
pages titled "People Who Support Success"

So many ALT teacher in Japan that support their students future career that never being mentioned everywhere.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

That’s the ticket - ‘cut out the bad parts’… ‘revise’ the unpleasant…

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

So many ALT teacher in Japan that support their students future career that never being mentioned everywhere.

Seriously black humor on a Friday morning! Sarcasm runs deep with this one!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

He had everything yet he threw it all away.

A famous friendship, personal fame (now infamy), a very good salary (presumably) and a happy marriage. What a waste!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

