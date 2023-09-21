Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A giant mural by late artist Taro Okamoto was installed near Tokyo's Shibuya Station in 2008. It depicts the moment an atomic bomb explodes. Photo: Japan Today
national

Okamoto's A-bomb mural in Tokyo to be restored

11 Comments
TOKYO

A giant mural by late artist Taro Okamoto installed near Tokyo's Shibuya Station, which depicts the moment an atomic bomb explodes, will undergo extensive restoration work spanning several years, his memorial foundation said Thursday.

The "Myth of Tomorrow," a 5.5-meter by 30-meter mural installed on the wall of a walk-through at the station in 2008, has been experiencing issues such as cracks, peeling, and discoloration, according to the Taro Okamoto Memorial Foundation for the Promotion of Contemporary Art.

The first phase of the restoration work, beginning from the right side of the piece, will commence on Oct. 10 and span approximately 40 days, according to the foundation. Tasks will encompass cleaning, repairing cracks, applying protective materials, and enhancing ventilation behind the mural.

"Substantial maintenance is necessary to preserve this valuable piece of art for future generations," the foundation said.

A nonprofit organization overseeing the restoration project has launched a crowdfunding campaign in the hope of raising 18 million yen ($121,000) to help cover costs. Pledges start from 3,000 yen and can be made from Friday through Nov. 30.

The "Myth of Tomorrow," painted by Okamoto from 1968 to 1969 as a mural for a hotel in Mexico City, became unaccounted for as the hotel owner's business faltered.

The mural, which features a burning skeleton under a mushroom cloud, was discovered in a warehouse in a suburb of Mexico City in 2003 and was restored in Japan.

Okamoto is known for his work "Tower of the Sun," which was built for the 1970 Japan World Exposition in Osaka Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

11 Comments
Login to comment

Doesn't seem like something you would want children to see.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Au contraire, it is part of the educational effort to ensure these weapons are not used again.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

LegrandeToday  07:04 am JST

Au contraire, it is part of the educational effort to ensure these weapons are not used again.

No American will see it. You could send it to the US and we would probably display it but not right where children pass by.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hmm guess all those Americans in Shibuya are blind.

In any case important for people other than Americans to see these type of images as well.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Always the victim Japan

Where's the Muriel of Nanjing , burma . Philippines etc etc

Don't go to war Japan

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

No American will see it. You could send it to the US and we would probably display it but not right where children pass by.

That's a contradiction of itself

No one will see it even tho it's on display

This logic is illogical by default

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Needs a photo

https://japantoday.com/category/picture-of-the-day/okamotos-a-bomb-mural

0 ( +0 / -0 )

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e4/Myth_ofTomorrow%283041116540%29.jpg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tar%C5%8D_Okamoto#/media/File:Myth_ofTomorrow(3041116540).jpg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

LegrandeToday  07:43 am JST

Hmm guess all those Americans in Shibuya are blind.

At this point you are only ensuring as many Japanese as possible see it, as common sense would dictate.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Randy DaytonaToday  07:58 am JST

No American will see it. You could send it to the US and we would probably display it but not right where children pass by.

That's a contradiction of itself

No one will see it even tho it's on display

This logic is illogical by default

That's because reading comprehension is fundamental.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog