Okamoto's A-bomb mural in Tokyo to be restored

A giant mural by late artist Taro Okamoto installed near Tokyo's Shibuya Station, which depicts the moment an atomic bomb explodes, will undergo extensive restoration work spanning several years, his memorial foundation said Thursday.
The "Myth of Tomorrow," a 5.5-meter by 30-meter mural installed on the wall of a walk-through at the station in 2008, has been experiencing issues such as cracks, peeling, and discoloration, according to the Taro Okamoto Memorial Foundation for the Promotion of Contemporary Art.
The first phase of the restoration work, beginning from the right side of the piece, will commence on Oct. 10 and span approximately 40 days, according to the foundation. Tasks will encompass cleaning, repairing cracks, applying protective materials, and enhancing ventilation behind the mural.
"Substantial maintenance is necessary to preserve this valuable piece of art for future generations," the foundation said.
A nonprofit organization overseeing the restoration project has launched a crowdfunding campaign in the hope of raising 18 million yen ($121,000) to help cover costs. Pledges start from 3,000 yen and can be made from Friday through Nov. 30.
The "Myth of Tomorrow," painted by Okamoto from 1968 to 1969 as a mural for a hotel in Mexico City, became unaccounted for as the hotel owner's business faltered.
The mural, which features a burning skeleton under a mushroom cloud, was discovered in a warehouse in a suburb of Mexico City in 2003 and was restored in Japan.
Okamoto is known for his work "Tower of the Sun," which was built for the 1970 Japan World Exposition in Osaka Prefecture.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
Doesn't seem like something you would want children to see.
Legrande
Au contraire, it is part of the educational effort to ensure these weapons are not used again.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No American will see it. You could send it to the US and we would probably display it but not right where children pass by.
Legrande
Hmm guess all those Americans in Shibuya are blind.
In any case important for people other than Americans to see these type of images as well.
Randy Daytona
Always the victim Japan
Where's the Muriel of Nanjing , burma . Philippines etc etc
Don't go to war Japan
Randy Daytona
That's a contradiction of itself
No one will see it even tho it's on display
This logic is illogical by default
wallace
Needs a photo
https://japantoday.com/category/picture-of-the-day/okamotos-a-bomb-mural
Jtsnose
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e4/Myth_ofTomorrow%283041116540%29.jpg
Jtsnose
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tar%C5%8D_Okamoto#/media/File:Myth_ofTomorrow(3041116540).jpg
TaiwanIsNotChina
At this point you are only ensuring as many Japanese as possible see it, as common sense would dictate.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's because reading comprehension is fundamental.