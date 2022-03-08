Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Okinawa's 50th reversion anniversary events to be held May 15

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will hold ceremonies in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the southern prefecture's reversion to the country from U.S. occupation, the top government spokesman said Tuesday.

The ceremonies, to be jointly hosted by the central and Okinawa prefectural governments, will be held on May 15, the day when the prefecture reverted to Japanese rule 50 years ago, although a large portion of its land is still occupied by U.S. military bases.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend the ceremonies via online, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the ceremony in Okinawa, which is scheduled to hold a gubernatorial election this fall.

"It is important for the entire nation to recall the historic significance of the reversion, look back at the history of Okinawa and pray for its further development in this significant milestone," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Okinawa remained under U.S. rule until 1972 even after Japan regained sovereignty in 1952 following its defeat in World War II.

The prefecture constitutes around 0.6 percent of Japan's total land area, but still hosts 70 percent of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan, leading to continued protests.

This will be the first time since the day of reversion that the ceremonies are held at the same time in Tokyo and Okinawa. The government set up headquarters headed by Matsuno on Tuesday to conduct the ceremonies, he said.

The venues at a hotel in Tokyo's Minato Ward and a convention center in Ginowan in Okinawa will be connected via video, the government said.

The decision came as the prefecture and the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito have called on the government to hold a ceremony not only in the prefecture but also in the capital to mark the half century since the reversion.

Meanwhile, the government said it will issue 10,000 yen gold coins and 1,000 yen silver coins to commemorate the anniversary.

Both coins will carry images of Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa located at a UNESCO World Heritage site, and feature the prefecture's traditional resist-dyeing technique.

The gold and silver coins are priced at 153,500 yen and 11,700 yen, respectively. The ministry will issue 20,000 gold coins and 50,000 silver coins, it said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog