Okinawa theme park opens with higher entry fees for overseas guests

Visitors to Junglia Okinawa enter the theme park on its opening day in Nakijin, Okinawa, on Friday.

New theme park Junglia Okinawa opened Friday in southern Japan with the price of general admissions for visitors from overseas set some 27 percent higher than for residents of the country.

The roughly 60-hectare park aims to bring more tourists to Okinawa main island's less-visited north. It has 22 attractions including a dinosaur-themed safari ride and views of nature from hot air balloons, its operator Japan Entertainment said.

General admission tickets for those aged 12 and over are set at 6,930 yen ($47) for residents of Japan and 8,800 yen for visitors from overseas. For children aged 4 to 11, entry costs 4,950 for residents and 5,940 yen for those living outside the country.

The park also features an open-air bath with separate fees, allowing visitors to enjoy scenic views of the southern island.

A long line had formed before opening, with Tomohiko Yara, 50, first to arrive at around 3 a.m. "I hope it will stimulate Okinawa's economy for future generations," the local hotel worker said.

Local economies hope the park will boost tourism in the island's northern region by stirring accommodation demand, with most tourists usually staying in central and southern parts including Naha.

The project was planned by marketing firm Katana Inc. headed by CEO Tsuyoshi Morioka, who is known for his work to revitalize Universal Studios Japan in western Japan's Osaka Prefecture.

