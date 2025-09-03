 Japan Today
national

Okinawa unveils draft ordinance on fixed-rate accommodation tax

OKINAWA

The Okinawa prefectural government on Tuesday unveiled a draft ordinance for a 2 percent accommodation tax, which it plans to submit to the prefectural assembly at a regular session later this month.

The planned fixed-rate lodging tax for hotel and inn stays would be the first of its kind introduced by a prefectural government, according to Okinawa officials.

The tax, slated for introduction by the end of fiscal 2026, would be levied on accommodation fees with an upper limit of 2,000 yen per person per night, while those participating in school trips and extracurricular activities could be exempted.

The levy is expected to generate about 7.8 billion yen in annual revenue.

The revenue would be split 40 percent to the prefectural government and 60 percent to five municipalities considering implementing their own accommodation tax, while all other municipalities would get a 50-50 split.

Basically just make more money from tourist.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

