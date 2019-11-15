Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Okinawa lawmakers hope fundraising for fire-hit castle spreads to U.S.

WASHINGTON

A group of local assembly members from Japan's Okinawa Prefecture on Friday expressed hope that fundraising activities to help rebuild fire-hit Shuri Castle will spread to the United States and elsewhere.

"We want to see Shuri Castle restored whatever the cost and called for support (at events we attended in the United States)," Osamu Toguchi, who led the group, said in Washington, adding that Okinawa-linked associations around the world are expected to work to raise funds.

The members of the Okinawa Prefectural Assembly have been visiting New York and Washington to convey to the U.S. government their opposition to a plan to relocate a key U.S. air base within the prefecture.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Many residents have been against the construction of a new base in the island prefecture as a replacement facility for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, also in Okinawa.

The group's visit came after Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa located at a World Heritage site, was burned to the ground in a predawn fire just a few weeks ago. Toguchi said he heard that Okinawans living in the United States were also saddened by the news.

A campaign to raise funds for the castle's reconstruction is spreading throughout Japan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

