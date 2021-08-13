Tokyo reports record high 5,773 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 5,773 new coronavirus cases, up 784 from Thursday.
People in their 20s (1,810 cases), their 30s (1,189) and their 40s (955) accounted for the highest numbers, while 802 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 227, up nine from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,478, up 74 from Thursday.
Reckless
Very concerning, and how many people are told to stay at home and self monitor?
Mr Kipling
Public health officials predicted about 6,000 by the weekend and 10,000 by the end of the month.
Going to get worse in the next couple of weeks.