Tokyo reports record high 5,773 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 5,773 new coronavirus cases, up 784 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (1,810 cases), their 30s (1,189) and their 40s (955) accounted for the highest numbers, while 802 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 227, up nine from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,478, up 74 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

