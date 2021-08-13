Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports record high 5,773 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported a record high 5,773 new coronavirus cases, up 784 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (1,810 cases), their 30s (1,189) and their 40s (955) accounted for the highest numbers, while 802 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 227, up nine from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,478, up 74 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 227, up nine from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,478, up 74 from Thursday.

Very concerning, and how many people are told to stay at home and self monitor?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Public health officials predicted about 6,000 by the weekend and 10,000 by the end of the month.

Going to get worse in the next couple of weeks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo